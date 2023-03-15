MARCH MADNESS: Midwest region review | Howard Univ. sends off Bison to NCAAs | Can March Madness be good for the office? | Tickets could be pricey | DC Sports Huddle breaks down NCAAs
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Alpha Teknova: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Alpha Teknova: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 15, 2023, 4:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOLLISTER, Calif. (AP) — HOLLISTER, Calif. (AP) — Alpha Teknova Inc. (TKNO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hollister, California-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents per share.

The maker of reagents used by the biopharmaceutical industry posted revenue of $7.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $47.5 million, or $1.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $41.4 million.

Alpha Teknova expects full-year revenue in the range of $42 million to $46 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TKNO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TKNO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up