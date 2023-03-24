MARCH MADNESS: Top seeds fail to reach Elite 8 | Gonzaga beats UCLA with late 3-pointer | Women's Sweet 16 is set | See photos of local teams
Home » Latest News » Almaden Minerals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Almaden Minerals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 24, 2023, 5:55 PM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) on Friday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $7.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 2 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $9.1 million, or 7 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company’s shares hit 20 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 38 cents.

