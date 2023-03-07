Allied Motion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

March 7, 2023, 5:43 PM

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Amherst, New York-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 43 cents per share.

The motion control product maker posted revenue of $131.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.4 million, or $1.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $503 million.

Allied Motion shares have climbed 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $43.16, an increase of 28% in the last 12 months.

