Alimera Sciences: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) on Friday reported a loss of $3.8 million…

Listen now to WTOP News

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) on Friday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents per share.

The eye drug developer posted revenue of $14 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $18.1 million, or $2.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $54.1 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.78. A year ago, they were trading at $5.23.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALIM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALIM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.