Agiliti: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.4…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.4 million.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The medical equipment services provider posted revenue of $281.7 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $272.4 million.

Agiliti expects full-year earnings in the range of 65 cents to 70 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion.

Agiliti shares have climbed nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.24, a drop of 4.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGTI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.