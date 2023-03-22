MARCH MADNESS: Prepare for Men's Sweet 16 games | Women's Sweet 16 is set | New TV deal for Women's tourney? | March Madness TV ratings up | See photos of local teams
Afya: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 22, 2023, 6:52 PM

NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — Afya Ltd. (AFYA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $13.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nova Lima, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 26 cents per share.

The medical education company posted revenue of $111 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $76.1 million, or 80 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $451.1 million.

Afya shares have fallen 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.74, a decrease of 28% in the last 12 months.

