Home » Latest News » Adma Biologics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Adma Biologics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 23, 2023, 4:40 PM

RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — Adma Biologics Inc. (ADMA) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Ramsey, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The infectious disease drug developer posted revenue of $50 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $65.9 million, or 33 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $154.1 million.

Adma Biologics expects full-year revenue of $210 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $3.11. A year ago, they were trading at $1.46.

