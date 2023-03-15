Activities to Help Fight Depression and Improve Your Mood

Depression is a common mood disorder characterized by persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness and loss of interest that negatively…

Depression is a common mood disorder characterized by persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness and loss of interest that negatively impacts how a person feels, thinks and functions. It is one of the biggest mental health issues in the U.S., affecting an estimated 21 million American adults, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Around the world, depression is the leading cause of disability.

Left unmanaged, depression can get worse and affect your interest in work, school and activities. But it’s possible to keep depressive symptoms at bay with proper treatment and management, including regular physical activity.

When you’re feeling sad and depressed, staying active is no simple task. While it’s not easy, maintaining some level of activity can go a long way toward boosting your mood. Sometimes, the challenge is finding pastimes that are appealing and rewarding.

Qualities of helpful activities typically fall into one or more of these categories:

— Physical.

— Mindful.

— Restful.

— Structured/task-oriented.

— Social.

— Spiritual.

— Nature-related.

— Creative or artistic.

— Therapeutic.

“Depression robs people of their motivation, mental and physical energy, thereby causing them to avoid the things that bring meaning, purpose and joy to their lives,” says psychologist Karen Lynn Cassiday, managing director of the Anxiety Treatment Center of Greater Chicago in Deerfield, Illinois. “People who exercise, socialize, work or engage in meaningful hobbies are reducing or preventing symptoms of depression.”

10 Activities to Relieve Depression

Different activities satisfy different aspects of emotional wellness, and many overlap to fill multiple needs.

Here are 10 activities and lifestyle habits to manage depression and boost your mood:

— Exercise.

— Practice mindfulness.

— Relax and rest.

— Follow a routine.

— Socialize to lift your mood.

— Healing power of nature.

— Discover your spirituality.

— Music for your mind.

— Explore creativity.

— Consider talk therapy.

Exercise

Regular exercise has the greatest impact on depression, according to health experts.

“Exercise releases feel-good brain chemicals that change how the body functions and elevates mood,” says Dr. Anita Gadhia-Smith, a psychotherapist based in Washington, D.C. and Maryland.

In fact, several studies have proven that regular exercise, such as walking, can ease depression and improve mood by taking your mind off your worries. A 2016 study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research reviewed more than 25 studies and found that moderate- and vigorous-intensity aerobic exercise had a significant effect in reducing symptoms of depression.

There are several different exercises to choose from, including:

— Brisk walking.

— Dancing.

— Running or jogging.

— Swimming.

— Treadmill or elliptical use.

— Weight training.

— Water aerobics.

“Exercise does not have to be laborious or difficult,” Gadhia-Smith notes. “Do something that you enjoy and try to do it every day, or at least five days a week for an hour a day.”

Outdoor exercise combines at least two depression-modifying aspects: physical activity and nature. In two separate studies published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health in 2021 and 2022, researchers found that activities that included exposure to nature — such as walks in natural environments — reduced depressive symptoms in patients with clinical depression and improved various aspects of health and wellbeing, including cognitive function, brain activity, blood pressure, mental health, physical activity and sleep.

To reap the mood-boosting benefits of nature and alleviate depression, incorporate these “green” activities:

— Biking.

— Hiking.

— Fitness trails.

— Kayaking.

— Paddleboarding.

— Rock climbing.

— Skiing.

— Tennis.

Regular exercise of any intensity provides protection against developing future depression, according to a large, long-term 2018 study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry. In the study, researchers followed nearly 34,000 healthy adults for more than a decade and found that even small amounts of physical activity bestowed significant mental health benefits that prevented future depression.

Practice mindfulness

A growing body of research has shown that mindfulness meditation

— the ability to pay attention to one’s body, thoughts and emotions in a nonjudgmental way — can have an antidepressant effect.

“The idea is that just like physical exercise builds muscle, we can build our mental muscles to become more aware and calm in the faces of challenges and stress,” explains Richard Davidson, a professor of psychology and psychiatry and founder and director of the Center for Healthy Minds at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Davidson recommends trying these activities to get in touch with your inner self:

— Breathing exercises.

— Keeping a journal.

— Meditation.

— Yoga.

“Depression is a complex stress-related disorder, so the thinking and approaches for preventing and treating depression can also include strategies for reducing stress,” Davidson says.

That could mean minimizing physical stress by getting enough sleep, eating well and exercising, he adds, or finding ways to reduce your mental stress.

Relax and rest

Sleep and rest are two of the best depression-prevention activities.

“If you can regulate your sleep, your mood, hormones, appetite and energy level will be optimized,” Gadhia-Smith says. “This means going to bed at the same time every night and waking up at roughly the same time every day, regardless of whether it is a weekday or weekend.”

One 2019 paper in Sleep Medicine Reviews examined almost 50 studies for depression symptoms after sleep interventions. The paper showed that healthy sleep practices effectively reduce the severity of depression, especially those with mental health problems.

Take these steps to improve sleep quality and reduce depression:

— Set a sleep routine.

— Dim lights, unplug and wind down before bedtime.

— Avoid late-day or evening caffeine.

— Sleep in a cool, uncluttered environment.

— Turn off cell phones.

Follow a routine

Creating structure in your life by getting organized and reducing chaos in your environment can make you feel better and helps alleviate depression. Performing concrete tasks, like the ones listed below, may reset your mind and pull you out of a negative mood:

— Housecleaning.

— Paying monthly bills.

— Reorganizing closets.

— Updating calendars and to-do lists.

Socialize to lift your mood

Socializing to spend time with others, work together online or meet in groups to share your activity is one of the best activities to ease depression. Cassiday notes that people who sing together produce oxytocin and dopamine

together, two chemicals that promote feelings of connectedness, belonging and happiness.

“Savoring positive experiences, like laughing with a friend or family member, is another way to boost your mood,” Davidson adds.

Here are just a few ways to connect with people to lift your spirit:

— Visit a family member.

— Grab lunch or dinner with friends.

— Enjoy a movie or show.

— Stay in touch by phone.

— Meet virtually over Zoom with long-distance loved ones.

“Social connection is a basic need,” Gadhia-Smith says. “We are pack animals, and we need to be with each other.”

Healing power of nature

Communing with nature can ease depression. In a 2017 study published in Scientific Reports, natural sounds produced brainwave patterns in participants similar to those seen with restful experiences, like daydreaming, while man-made sounds, like a whirring blender, produced brainwave patterns seen in mental states related to anxiety and depression.

Relax your mind with gentle, nature-based activities like these:

— Walking or hiking in the woods.

— Strolling on the beach.

— Gardening.

— Bird-watching.

— Picnicking in the park.

Discover your spirituality

Having a spiritual life alleviates depression for some people, Gadhia-Smith says. Deriving comfort and strength from your faith can help put problems in perspective and foster hopefulness and meaning in your life. Spirituality can be rooted in an established religion or simply believing in some order or power greater than yourself.

A 2018 research review of 23 studies found a positive correlation between religious behaviors and improvement of depression symptoms. Spiritual practices to ease depression may include:

— Attending religious services.

— Engaging with a faith community.

— Meditation.

— Prayer.

Music for your mind

Music is a stimulus and by engaging in musical activity participants are brought into the present moment and out of intrusive thoughts. It is inherently motivating as music is pleasurable and often stimulates positive associations.

“Music therapy is sometimes referred to as ‘productive distraction,’ something to distract us away from the experience of depression and into a positive experience,” says Anne Parker, a board-certified music therapist based in Tucson, Arizona.

Music therapists are particularly skilled in creating successful music playing experiences, even those without a musical background. Improvisation, singing and playing instruments are typical activities in a music therapy session.

The benefits of music therapy have been widely studied in those living with depression. A 2017 Cochrane Review examined nine studies with 421 people that compared the benefits of music therapy with and without psychological or talk therapy. Researchers found that music therapy with treatment compared to treatment alone was more effective in reducing symptoms of depression and improved participants’ involvement in work, activities and relationships.

Explore creativity

Creative pursuits can help counter depression, either through programs like art or music therapy or done informally on your own. Adult coloring isn’t just for fun: In a small 2017 study

, young women assigned to a coloring group had significantly fewer depression symptoms afterwards, unlike participants assigned to work on logic puzzles. Many studies show that music is effective for easing depression, with evidence emerging on the mood-lifting ability of arts and crafts.

Try these creative activities:

— Coloring or doodling.

— Painting.

— Pottery-making.

Consider talk therapy

Your doctor may recommend psychotherapy, also referred to as “talk therapy,”

with a social worker or psychologist. Cognitive behavioral therapy, or CBT, is a common type of therapy to help people recognize and manage negative thoughts and gradually change their behavior to improve their outlook.

After an evaluation, your primary care doctor or a psychiatrist may recommend antidepressant medications, which may help improve the way your brain uses certain chemicals like serotonin, norepinephrine and dopamine. Antidepressant medications used more commonly these days fall into three main categories: selective-serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), selective-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs) and atypical antidepressants. Tricyclic antidepressants is another class of antidepressants, which was used more commonly in the past.

Sometimes, seeking therapy is the best activity for warding off depression.

In addition to CBT, other forms of talk therapy that are backed by evidence for their benefits against depression include:

— Mindfulness-based cognitive therapy combines mindfulness meditation and CBT.

— Interpersonal therapy involves a series of one-on-one or group therapy sessions.

“Specifically for depression, talk therapy, as well as physical exercise, can be powerful and are well-studied,” Davidson says.

