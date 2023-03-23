Accenture: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Accenture PLC (ACN) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.53 billion. The Dublin-based…

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $2.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.69 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.49 per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $15.81 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.51 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, Accenture said it expects revenue in the range of $16.1 billion to $16.7 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $16.22 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.41 to $11.63 per share.

Accenture shares have decreased 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 2.5%. The stock has dropped 23% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACN

