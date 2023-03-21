MARCH MADNESS: Men's Tournament update | March Madness TV ratings up | Women’s Sweet 16 features new format | March Madness arrives in Vegas | See photos of local teams
AAR: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 21, 2023, 4:10 PM

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — AAR Corp. (AIR) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $21.8 million.

The Wood Dale, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 75 cents per share.

The airplane maintenance company posted revenue of $521.1 million in the period.

AAR shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $52.63, a rise of 14% in the last 12 months.

