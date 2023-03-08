8 Best Tech Jobs:

Great tech jobs for the future These technology jobs at the top of the 100 Best Jobs list come with…

Great tech jobs for the future

These technology jobs at the top of the 100 Best Jobs list come with benefits beyond salary. Some feature low unemployment rates or stable working hours that make work-life balance easier.

Find out how these top technology jobs compare. Data is from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

8. Computer Network Architect

Median Salary: $120,520

Computer network architects make data communication networks. They speak with company management to coordinate upgrades, and they also need to keep on top of new technologies as they emerge. This is a great tech job with a high salary and a low 1.8% unemployment rate.

Learn more about computer network architects.

7. Database Administrator

Median Salary: $96,710

Database administrators create databases for storing user information, such as archiving customer records. This job has a low unemployment rate of 1.1% and a high salary. They typically work a 40-hour week, unless there is an emergency. All these factors make this a desirable, steady tech job.

Learn more about database administrators.

6. Data Scientist

Median Salary: $100,910

Data scientists have a high median salary and usually work stable hours, which can lead to good work-life balance.

They gather data and create instructions, or algorithms, for computers to analyze the data. The data is then represented in a report, a graph or some other form to help businesses make decisions. For example, a data scientist may recommend improvements on a marketing strategy.

Learn more about data scientists.

5. Computer Systems Analyst

Median Salary: $99,270

Computer systems analysts design improvements to a company’s hardware or software. They may also specialize in a certain area of business. Computer systems analyst ranks No. 10 in Best STEM Jobs.

The high salary for this job combined with the 9.4% projected 10-year employment growth, which is faster than the average, make it a stable, desirable position.

Learn more about computer systems analysts.

4. Web Developer

Median Salary: $77,030

Web developer has a low unemployment rate of 1.3%, and over the next decade 28,900 more jobs in this role should become available. This is definitely a job that can be done working from home, so that may improve work-life balance.

Web developers update websites with best web practices in mind for user experience. This means making websites easier to navigate, keeping an eye on traffic, coding and testing website performance.

Learn more about web developers.

3. IT Manager

Median Salary: $159,010

The high median salary for an IT manager and low 1.8% unemployment rate make this an attractive, stable role. IT managers work closely with top executives to lay out the technological goals of a company. They focus on improving company hardware, software and network security.

This job also ranks No. 6 in the Best STEM Jobs ranking and No. 8 in the 100 Best Jobs list.

Learn more about IT managers.

2. Information Security Analyst

Median Salary: $102,600

Information security analysts keep up with the latest security best practices to make sure that their organization’s computer network is protected. This job is ranked No. 5 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking and No. 5 in the Best STEM Jobs list. The low 0.8% unemployment rate and high salary make this a desirable role.

Learn more about information security analysts.

1. Software Developer

Median Salary: $120,730

The top tech job, software developer is also ranked No. 1 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking and No. 1 in Best STEM Jobs list. This job has a low 1.2% unemployment rate and high 26% projected employment growth over the next 10 years. The high salary can also mean a great quality of life for software developers.

Software developers design many of the systems or applications we use on our cell phones, in our cars and many other devices that connect with the internet. They work on teams to problem-solve and upgrade these programs.

Learn more about software developers.

Update 03/03/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.