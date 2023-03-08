8 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy for Income

The global pharmaceutical industry will generate about $1.16 trillion in sales in 2023, according to market research firm Statista, which…

The global pharmaceutical industry will generate about $1.16 trillion in sales in 2023, according to market research firm Statista, which expects 5.4% annual revenue growth through 2027. Oncology drugs alone should generate $202 billion in sales this year. Not only are pharmaceutical stocks excellent defensive investments in an uncertain economy, but some of them pay sizable dividends that can be a source of steady income and help offset the impact of inflation.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

Here are eight pharmaceutical stocks with “buy” ratings from Morningstar:

Stock Dividend yield AstraZeneca PLC (ticker: AZN) 2.1% Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) 3.7% Novartis AG (NVS) 3.8% Bayer AG (BAYRY) 4.2% Sanofi (SNY) 3.6% Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) 3.7% Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 4.1% GSK PLC (GSK) 4.2%

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

AstraZeneca was formed by the 1999 merger of Zeneca Group and Astra and is one of the largest pure-play pharmaceutical stocks. Analyst Damien Conover says the company’s total sales were up an impressive 17% in the fourth quarter, excluding its COVID-19 vaccine. Conover says sales of cancer drugs Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza and Calquence will slow in the next few years as their markets become deeply penetrated. However, he is bullish on AstraZeneca’s late-stage pipeline, including breast cancer drugs camizestrant and capivasertib, and lung cancer drug Dato-DXd. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $74 fair value estimate for AZN stock, which closed at $68.60 on March 28.

Roche Holding AG (RHHBY)

Roche is a Swiss pharmaceuticals and diagnostics company. Its leading products include cancer drugs Avastin, Herceptin and Rituxan. Analyst Karen Andersen says Roche is a market leader in both biotechnology and diagnostics, and its innovative pipeline of drug candidates will help it maintain growth even as current blockbuster drugs face heightened competition. Biologics — or treatments isolated from natural sources — account for more than 80% of the company’s pharma sales, which Andersen says will help limit generic competition. She projects peak sales potential of greater than $10 billion for Roche’s immuno-oncology drug Tecentriq. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $57 fair value estimate for RHHBY stock, which closed at $34.88 on March 28.

Novartis AG (NVS)

Novartis is an international health care company that produces brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals. Its key products include Cosentyx for psoriasis, ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic arthritis; Entresto for heart failure; Lucentis for wet age-related macular degeneration, or AMD; and Gilenya for multiple sclerosis. Conover says Novartis’ pipeline opportunities position the company well to offset future patent losses. He says the next major patent loss looming is Entresto in 2026, but he is particularly bullish on iptacopan, which is in development for treating paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, a rare blood disease, and other potential indications. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $90 fair value estimate for NVS stock, which closed at $90.95 on March 28.

Bayer AG (BAYRY)

Bayer is a diversified life sciences company with pharma, crop sciences and consumer divisions. Top products include cardiovascular drug Xarelto and Eylea for treating AMD, macular edema and diabetic retinopathy. Conover says Bayer’s 2023 guidance was a bit soft, but the stock is undervalued. He says investors don’t fully appreciate the company’s innovation and long-term outlook. Conover says falling prices for an herbicide called glyphosate may weigh on Bayer’s growth in 2023, but prostate cancer drug Nubeqa and kidney disease drug Kerendia should be key growth drivers. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $22.50 fair value estimate for BAYRY stock, which closed at $15.29 on March 28.

Sanofi (SNY)

Sanofi is a French pharmaceutical company that specializes in atopic allergic disorders, oncology and rare diseases. Its leading drugs include diabetes treatment Lantus and Dupixent for treating atopic dermatitis, asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. Sanofi also recently announced a planned acquisition of Provention Bio, which would add Tzield to Sanofi’s existing diabetes treatment portfolio. Conover says Tzield’s $200,000 price and the massive Type 1 diabetes market create a major financial opportunity. He says Sanofi’s branded drug lineup, promising pipeline and robust cash flow make the stock an excellent investment. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $57 fair value estimate for SNY stock, which closed at $54.19 on March 28.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD)

Gilead Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for HIV/AIDS, hepatitis C, liver disease, hematology/oncology and inflammation. Its leading products are HIV drugs Biktarvy and Genvoya, and antiviral medication Veklury. Andersen says Genvoya and other COVID-19-related drug sales are likely to drop in 2023, but the market could prove to be more resilient than anticipated. She says Gilead’s HIV drug profit margins are impressive, Biktarvy sales have exceeded expectations and the company is building a significant pipeline outside of HIV and hepatitis C. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $97 fair value estimate for GILD stock, which closed at $80.97 on March 28.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Pfizer is one of the world’s largest pharma companies and has a diversified portfolio of drugs for treating a variety of conditions. Its top drugs include COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty, COVID-19 oral treatment Paxlovid and pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar. Conover says Pfizer’s planned $43 billion acquisition of Seagen Inc. (SGEN) would help the company offset major upcoming patent losses in 2027 and 2028 from cardiovascular drug Eliquis, oncology drug Ibrance and breast cancer drug Vyndaqel. Conover estimates Seagen’s cancer drugs will generate $8 billion in revenue by 2030. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $48 fair value estimate for PFE stock, which closed at $39.99 on March 28.

GSK PLC (GSK)

GSK is one of the world’s largest pharma companies. Leading products include Advair for asthma, Ventolin for bronchospasm, and Theraflu for cold and flu symptoms. Conover says investors are overly concerned about Zantac litigation and overlooking GSK’s solid growth outlook. He says the company’s HIV segment is well positioned to generate meaningful growth through at least 2027 before patents on older HIV drugs Tivicay and Triumeq start to expire. Conover also sees extended growth runaways for shingles vaccine Shingrix, respiratory treatment Trelegy and several other GSK specialty drugs. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $50 fair value estimate for GSK stock, which closed at $35.10 on March 28.

More from U.S. News

8 Top Telecom Stocks to Buy With Healthy Dividends

7 High-Risk Stocks for Aggressive Investors

8 Companies That Could Issue the Next Stock Split

8 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy for Income originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/29/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.