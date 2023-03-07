7 ways to invest in the energy storage boom:

Energy storage stocks plug into a power infrastructure megatrend. There’s a lot of talk about renewable energy, electric vehicles and…

Energy storage stocks plug into a power infrastructure megatrend.

There’s a lot of talk about renewable energy, electric vehicles and the like these days. But a more fundamental megatrend that’s being driven by these innovations is a focus on “smart grid” and energy storage technology. After all, solar panels are nice but can’t help you much at night without energy storage. Similarly, EVs reduce emissions but are a bit limited when it comes to where you can plug them in when taking long trips. The following stocks are all ways to invest in the energy storage boom that is being driven by the changing nature of electricity use around the world. That includes generation, storage, transmission and much more.

Tesla Inc. (ticker: TSLA)

Tesla may be known for its namesake electric cars, but the company changed its formal name away from Tesla Motors back in 2017 to acknowledge the fact it does much more. Tesla is one of the biggest battery manufacturers globally, is the owner of SolarCity residential solar solutions, and has developed a system known as Powerwall that provides integrated battery systems to homeowners to store and manage solar energy for backup protection, whether the grid goes down or the sun sets. The EVs are the dominant part of its business, but with a valuable brand and a growing customer base it’s logical for TSLA to touch all elements of the power storage ecosystem in the years ahead.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)

Just as you may have thought of Tesla as a one-dimensional investment, you may think of NextEra as just a traditional electric utility. But NEE is one of the biggest clean energy providers in the U.S. as well as the largest operator of electric utilities generally, with a market value of almost $150 billion, so it’s no surprise that NextEra is also a leader in energy storage. Specifically, it has more than 180 megawatts of battery energy storage systems in operation — enough to power 30,000 or so U.S. homes off of those batteries alone. That footprint is only expected to expand in the coming years as alternative energy sources remain a focus of NextEra’s strategy and long-term corporate goals.

Panasonic Holdings Corp. (PCRFY)

Japanese industrial conglomerate Panasonic is another big-picture name worth discussing when you’re talking about the future of energy storage. Panasonic is one of the largest battery providers for electric vehicles of all brands, as well as storage technologies for residential and commercial applications. In other words, both NextEra and Tesla are massive users of battery technology — and Panasonic is the kind of company that can service these companies — and others like them — at scale. There are certainly other divisions of Panasonic, as with the other large caps mentioned previously, but it nevertheless is one of the primary players in this space.

Albemarle Corp. (ALB)

Albemarle is another play on the roots of battery storage, but a more focused one. It is one of the leading lithium providers out there, with a market value of about $30 billion. Lithium is the metal that is the key component in fast-charging and high-tech battery systems, whether that’s for your cell phone or your electric car, and remains the go-to building block for energy storage of all kinds. Rather than play individual battery or storage stocks, ALB is the way to get in on the ground floor by playing the raw materials that make the whole system work.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

First Solar, as the name implies, is among the leading solar stocks available on public markets. It’s a roughly $22 billion organization that not only provides photovoltaic arrays for energy generation, but also offers storage solutions related to keeping that power available even when the sun goes down. It inked a huge 15-year power-purchase agreement with Arizona Public Service to buy electricity from a massive project in the state, which includes a solar facility but also related storage assets to ensure peak usage during the hours of 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. — right when the sun is going down. It’s a natural progression for FSLR to keep evolving into storage as well as solar energy production in the years ahead.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

Enphase offers renewable energy storage solutions to homeowners and companies. It is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of “microinverters” that convert the direct current (DC) from solar panels into an alternating current (AC) that comes out of the outlets in your home, as well as backup and storage solutions to access that power if you need it later. Its IQ solution offers energy architecture to provide maximum reliability and flexibility, allowing systems to add another battery — or two or 10 — as systems grow and evolve with its customers over time.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)

If you want to broadly play the nature of energy storage, LIT is a way to get in on this megatrend. Many of the individual companies on this list, including lithium giant Albemarle Corp. and battery icon Panasonic, are top components of the ETF, but you also get smaller and less-obvious players, too. LIT offers exposure to about 50 related companies in a single holding. The fund is well established, with more than $3 billion in assets under management, and provides a simple and liquid way to spread your assets around rather than dealing with the potential volatility in individual energy storage stocks.

