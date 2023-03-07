7 Top Gene-Editing Stocks to Buy

Gene therapy and gene editing are on the cutting edge of modern biotechnology. Gene therapies can correct genetic abnormalities by…

Gene therapy and gene editing are on the cutting edge of modern biotechnology. Gene therapies can correct genetic abnormalities by introducing genetic material at a cellular level and can often take the form of adding a functioning copy of a gene. Gene editing takes the science to the next level, seeking to directly alter the genome itself as a therapeutic approach. Most gene-editing stocks took a big hit in 2022, but analysts at Strategic Market Research expect the market to grow 17.3% annually and reach $21.4 billion by 2030.

Here are seven of the best gene-editing stocks to buy, according to Bank of America:

Stock Implied upside over March 9 closing price CRISPR Therapeutics AG (ticker: CRSP) 153.3% Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) 72.4% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) 76.1% Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) 390% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) 137.8% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) 22% Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) 18%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a biotech company that uses gene-editing tool CRISPR-Cas9 for blood disorders and cancer applications. CRISPR and partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) expect the company’s gene-editing treatment exagamglogene autotemcel, or exa-cel, to get approval from the Food and Drug Administration to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia in the near future. Analyst Geoff Meacham says CRISPR is one of his favorite biotech stocks of 2023 and says exa-cel creates a compelling risk-reward profile for investors. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $116 price target for CRSP stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics uses CRISPR technology to change single bases in the genome with a technique called base editing, which only breaks one strand of the DNA and may have higher cell survival rates. The company focuses on blood and cancer indications but is also researching treatment for ocular and liver diseases. Analyst Greg Harrison says Beam has an innovative technology platform and is on track for its first-in-human clinical data. In the meantime, he says the company’s $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents gives it a cash runway into at least 2025. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $60 price target for BEAM stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals is a biotech company focused on therapies targeting the complement pathway of the immune system, which enhances the immune system’s ability to clear damaged cells. The company’s main product is Syfovre, which was approved by the FDA to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, a rare acquired blood disease. In February 2023, the FDA also approved Syfovre as a treatment for geographic atrophy, or GA, which causes vision loss in old age. Apellis is also collaborating with Beam Therapeutics to leverage base editing technology to research new precision therapies for the eye, liver and brain. Analyst Tazeen Ahmad says Syfovre’s GA approval is a “mic drop moment” for Apellis and projects $240 million in 2024 sales. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $112 price target for APLS stock.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotech company developing gene-edited cell therapies to treat cancer. In December, Caribou provided positive updates on its cell therapy candidates. Caribou said a third of CB-010 patients maintained complete response at 12 months, and the company has enrolled patients to test the therapy at a higher dose in 2023. Meacham says new data on CB-010 in 2023 could renew investor interest in the company’s valuable chRDNA gene-editing approach. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $27 price target for CRBU stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company developing gene-editing products. The company’s lead program is NTLA-2001, which is in early-stage clinical trials for treating a type of heart condition called transthyretin amyloidosis. In March, the FDA cleared in vivo genome editing candidate NTLA-2002 for the phase 2 portion of its phase 1/2 study to treat hereditary angioedema, an inherited disorder that causes swelling. Harrison says he is bullish on Intellia’s gene-editing pipeline and the possibility for further anticipated development updates in 2023. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $89 price target for NTLA stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals develops therapeutics for treating cystic fibrosis. In 2021, Vertex acquired the rights to 60% of the profits from sales of CRISPR Therapeutics gene-editing therapy exa-cel for up to $1.1 billion, pending regulatory approval. Vertex CEO Reshma Kewalramani told investors in February that Vertex plans to complete a rolling submission to the FDA for approval of exa-cel to treat sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia by the end of March 2023. Meacham says the potential rollout of exa-cel by the end of the year has a chance to further boost Vertex’s impressive growth profile. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $350 price target for VRTX stock.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)

Agilent Technologies is a diversified global manufacturer of life sciences and chemical analysis instruments. Agilent sells an integrated system for in vitro CRISPR-Cas9 research. The company is not a pure play on gene editing, and that diversification helped it avoid the sharp sell-offs that hit many gene-editing stocks in the past year. Analyst Derik de Bruin says Agilent is well positioned to capitalize on secular growth trends and market share gains in the life sciences tools market. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $164 price target for A stock.

7 Top Gene-Editing Stocks to Buy originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/10/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.