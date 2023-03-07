7 Clean Energy ETFs to Buy Now

The impact of global warming on the worldwide economy is already significant. While many people follow sustainability issues for moral…

The impact of global warming on the worldwide economy is already significant. While many people follow sustainability issues for moral reasons, the clean energy megatrend provides financial incentives for investors to pay attention, too. After all, with so much capital being deployed in service of a greener future, it’s natural for there to be growth ahead for the publicly traded stocks that make money from clean energy innovations.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

The following exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, all provide various ways to play this clean-energy transition. Regardless of whether you are investing in the sector to be part of the solution to climate change or simply because you’re after the profit potential the sector provides, these investments have something to offer. According to the most recent data on record from the International Energy Agency, the renewable energy supply from solar, wind, hydro, geothermal and other alternatives rose by about 7% in 2021 over the prior year. However, these technologies only account for a little over 5% of worldwide energy supply — meaning there’s a long way to go in the transition away from fossil fuels.

To put some dollars around the growth opportunity here, more recent data from Bloomberg estimates that 2022 was the first year on record when investment in “decarbonizing energy” topped $1 trillion globally.

Whether or not you are willing to trade in your combustion-engine automobile for an electric vehicle or to install a solar array on your roof, it’s hard to argue with the investment case raised by those numbers. If you have even a modest amount available to invest in the clean energy megatrend, then it’s worth considering the following ETFs:

— iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ticker: ICLN)

— Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

— Global X Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (LIT)

— First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (QCLN)

— First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index ETF (GRID)

— BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD)

— First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN)

[READ: 7 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy]

Largest Clean Energy ETF: iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN)

Hands down, the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF is the biggest among the clean energy ETFs you can buy now. It has just short of $5 billion in assets under management, or AUM, sponsored by mega-manager iShares, and regularly trades more than 3 million shares each session.

About 100 stocks make up this fund, led by solar giants First Solar Inc. (FLSR) and Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH). But you’ll also find wind turbine companies as well as utilities from around the world that have demonstrated they are ahead of the curve on clean energy generation.

Largest Solar ETF: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

If you want to go all-in on solar, then the Invesco Solar ETF is also worth a look. It’s very established in its own right, with just over $2 billion in total assets and average trading volume of nearly 1 million shares each day.

There are less than 50 total stocks in the fund, with more than 25% in the top three positions — the aforementioned Enphase Energy and First Solar along with SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG). However, being a bit overweight in a few stocks shouldn’t matter much from a diversification perspective, as big-picture trends will likely cause the entire solar industry to rise and fall as a group. So if you want to invest in a single piece of the clean energy transition, TAN is an established and respected ETF worth considering.

[8 Best Green Stocks to Buy for 2023 ]

Other Clean Energy ETFs to Buy

There are dozens of other opportunities for clean energy investors out there. As always, your individual investment decisions should be based both on your own research as well as your personal goals. But the following clean energy ETFs stand out as interesting alternatives to the leaders listed above:

Global X Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (LIT)

Larger than the solar ETF with about $3 billion in assets under management, LIT is an interesting hybrid play on clean energy. Its portfolio of about 40 companies is led by Charlotte-based lithium giant Albemarle Corp. (ALB) and top China battery firm EVE Energy Co. Ltd. However, it’s undeniable that companies like Tesla Inc. (TSLA) also push and pull the performance of this fund — as do broader consumer spending trends in the electric vehicle market. This Global X fund gets you in on the ground floor of battery technology, which certainly has “smart grid” applications. But it’s also not a direct play on just clean energy alone, if you want to hedge your bets a bit.

First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (QCLN)

At just under $2 billion, this established clean energy ETF has about 60 total components, but it makes big allocations toward a short list of these stocks. Specifically, it has more than 10% in Phoenix-based ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) and another 9% in Tesla. Both are tangential to the obvious clean energy technologies out there, as ON is a chipmaker servicing the power sector and Tesla is an indirect play on battery technology. But if this different approach is appealing to you, QCLN is definitely a liquid and respected way to gain exposure to these trends.

First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index ETF (GRID)

Other funds are options for smart grid and battery plays, but GRID is the only major dedicated clean energy ETF that focuses on this trend. This $700 million fund owns utilities such as National Grid PLC (NGG) as well as specialty firms like Schneider Electric SE (SBGSY) and ABB Ltd. (ABB), which are modernizing energy infrastructure. If you are less concerned with the producers of power than the pathways for those electrons to travel, GRID is a good bet on the clean energy future.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD)

This nearly $500 million clean energy ETF from BlackRock is focused on companies outside the U.S. that are “better positioned to benefit from the transition to a low-carbon economy.” That includes direct players in clean energy but also firms that actively support this transition, such as consumer company Nestlé SA (NSRGY), which is focused on responsible sourcing of commodities and low water usage in facilities. LCTD is perhaps not the most direct way to play clean energy stocks, but it’s a good way to layer in those companies along with international leaders in corporate sustainability.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN)

The smallest ETF on this list, FAN is nevertheless an established option with almost $300 million in total assets and regular trading volume that reaches nearly 100,000 shares daily. As a focused play on wind turbines and related technologies, its portfolio includes global leaders such as Spanish utility EDP Renováveis SA (EDRVF) and Danish manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY). Europe is in many ways the leader in wind, so if you’re interested in turbine technology specifically, this globally focused alternative energy ETF may be worth a look.

More from U.S. News

5 Best Tech ETFs to Buy for 2023

7 Stocks That Outperform in a Recession

7 Best Electric Vehicle ETFs to Buy

7 Clean Energy ETFs to Buy Now originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/24/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.