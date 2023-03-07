7 Best Psychedelic Stocks to Watch in 2023

Psychedelic stocks are on a trip right now, and investors have an opportunity to ride the wave and profit in…

Psychedelic stocks are on a trip right now, and investors have an opportunity to ride the wave and profit in one of the stock market’s youngest and most intriguing sectors.

Largely defined as pharma companies that manufacture drugs that follow legal regulatory pathways, psychedelic stocks — sometimes known as psilocybin stocks — are hot right now. According to market research firm InsightAce Analytic, psychedelics were valued at $3.6 billion in 2021 and are expected to grow into an $8.3 billion market by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of 13.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Here are some of the best psychedelic sector stocks generating a buzz among investors:

— Atai Life Sciences NV (ticker: ATAI)

— GH Research PLC (GHRS)

— Compass Pathways PLC (CMPS)

— Incannex Healthcare Ltd. (IXHL)

— Mind Medicine Inc. (MNMD)

— Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)

— Cybin Inc. (CYBN)

Atai Life Sciences NV (ATAI)

This psychedelics company is in restructuring mode, after a recent round of layoffs affecting 30% of its workforce. The company, which went public only two years ago, specializes in the development of drugs leveraging ibogaine, ketamine and other powerful psychoactive substances.

Atai has struggled with recent clinical trial results, as its depression treatment drug PCN-101 R-ketamine failed a phase 2 trial in January, but CEO Florian Brand promises better results as the company pours money into research going forward in a wide-open market.

At near a year-low share price, ATAI could provide an appetizing and affordable entry into a potentially lucrative market. Seven analysts give ATAI a 12-month price target of $14, on average, giving it a “strong buy” on rating site TipRanks.

GH Research PLC (GHRS)

GH Research is in the business of developing and testing treatments for depression, with its proprietary 5-MeO-DMT, or O-methyl-bufotenine, therapies. The company boosted 2022 research and development expenses by 138% to $20.5 million. Though its net loss was $22.5 million, a 144% increase over 2021, some Wall Street analysts attest that a biopharma company making a commitment to bringing drugs to market can be a good sign. EF Hutton analyst Elemer Piros recently issued a “buy” rating with a price target of $33. JMP Securities analyst Jason Butler went even higher, pegging a price target of $46 per share for GHRS.

Compass Pathways PLC (CMPS)

Compass Pathways’ stock is down about 35% in the past year as of March 8, and the company is struggling to find its financial footing. Like most young biomedical companies that operate in a “cash is king” environment, CMPS shares experienced a significant decline in 2022. Yet with $143 million in cash on hand, CMPS has bought itself more than enough time to fully test and develop its synthetic psilocybin therapy for treatment-resistant depression, anorexia nervosa and post-traumatic stress syndrome.

The firm’s approach to psilocybin therapy targets treatment-resistant forms of depression by leveraging professional therapists to guide patients along to recovery. The treatment’s phase 2b clinical trials demonstrated great potential, and the only hurdle it has left is a phase 3 trial that looks equally promising.

If all goes according to plan, the company’s depression-therapy treatment could be released in short order, giving investors another risk-reward play in the psychedelics sector. Six analysts rate CMPS a “strong buy” on TipRanks, with an average price target of $31.50.

Incannex Healthcare Ltd. (IXHL)

This Australian biopharma firm researches and develops medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. Its clinical-stage therapies target obstructive sleep apnea, lung inflammation, rheumatoid arthritis, traumatic brain injury and other conditions.

While its treatments seem promising, investors are shying away from IXHL. Its share price is down 76% over the past year as of March 8, and its market capitalization is $153 million. But the firm has big plans in the works, engaging pharma giant Catalent Inc. (CTLT) for the development of Incannex’s psilocybin drug for use with its PsiGAD psychotherapy program for generalized anxiety disorder. And with a good clinical trial start for both its arthritis and generalized anxiety treatments, IXHL seems primed for liftoff in 2023.

Mind Medicine Inc. (MNMD)

Mind Medicine is another biopharma company with a major clinical trial lined up in 2023. In January 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared MindMed’s investigational new drug application for MM-120, a pharmacologically optimized form of LSD to treat generalized anxiety disorder. Clinical trials started last summer, and now MindMed is inching closer to the finish line with phase 2b clinical trials scheduled for later this year.

The company is also developing promising therapies for depression and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), both of which represent huge markets and major opportunities for profit for MindMed and its investors. Interest in MNMD is already cooking, with the company’s share price rising 51.8% so far in 2023, after an 89% decline in 2022.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)

New York-based Seelos hasn’t generated much buzz in the past quarter or two, but its work in developing psychedelic treatments for two historically tough diseases — amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson’s disease — should have investors kicking some tires on SEEL in 2023.

Meanwhile, the company recently announced that it dosed the first patients in a phase 1 study with healthy adult Japanese and non-Asian participants suffering from major depressive disorders. Seelos Chairman and CEO Raj Mehra says much is riding on the trial outcome, noting, “Our market research suggests a high unmet global need for a therapy with both antidepressant and anti-suicidal effects.”

Analysts are fairly bullish on the stock, with BTIG’s Robert Hazlett maintaining a “buy” call on the stock with a $12 price target. That makes SEEL a risk-reward play with a small, $64 million market cap but big upside potential.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN)

This Canadian pharmaceutical company’s prospects are brightening. The psychedelic drug developer produces treatments for depression, anxiety and addiction, and it has recently seen two of its leading clinical development programs deliver. The interim findings from its ongoing CYB003 psilocybin major depressive disorder clinical trial and testing on its proprietary deuterated DMT compound CYB004 for generalized anxiety disorder both yielded positive results.

Cybin is a risky play, as its market cap is only $79 million, limiting its liquidity. But Wall Street analysts rate CYBN stock a consensus “buy” with a price target of $4.81, so a small investment now might pay off.

