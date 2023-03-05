5 Ways to Prepare Your Portfolio for Black Swan Events

The recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has many pundits calling it a “black swan” event, but what does this…

The recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has many pundits calling it a “black swan” event, but what does this actually entail?

Popularized by Nassim Nicholas Taleb in his 2007 book, “The Black Swan: The Impact of the Highly Improbable,” the term has been used to describe a litany of market catastrophes such as the 2008 Great Recession, but experts are divided as to what exactly a black swan in investing entails.

“Black swans are tricky to define, as most people typically think of them as low-probability, high-impact outcomes, which is an incomplete conceptualization,” says neuroscientist and behavioral scientist John Burkhardt, founder and CEO of Capita Neuro Solutions. “Instead, we should think of them as inflection points — situations where the landscape fundamentally changed, and the established rules and ways of thinking no longer worked.”

“Thanksgiving is not a black swan to us, but it is to the turkey that had been reliably fed until the day when it is suddenly butchered.” — David Romoff, risk management expert at Columbia University.

“The term itself is a reference to actual black swans discovered in Australia in the late 17th century,” says Herman Thompson, certified financial planner at Innovative Financial Group LLC. “Prior to the discovery, it was believed in Europe that all swans were white and any reference to a black swan were fairy tales, that is, until one was discovered.”

Therefore, a characteristic of true black swans is the difficulty, if not impossibility, of predicting them. “The actual metaphor of the black swan symbolizes fragility of a system of logic,” says Jason Mountford, trend analyst at Q.ai. “It’s an example of how things that were previously believed to be impossible could easily be proven to be possible in the future with devastating consequences,” Mountford says.

David Romoff, risk management lecturer at Columbia University, offers a humorous example: “Thanksgiving is not a black swan to us, but it is to the turkey that had been reliably fed until the day when it is suddenly butchered.”

Given these traits, black swans are therefore some of the most difficult risks for professional and retail investors alike to mitigate. “During black swan events, there will inevitably be assets that will see their values spike — the problem is identifying these assets ahead of time,” Romoff says.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

Still, there are methods that investors can implement, each with their own benefits and drawbacks. Here are five tools that experts say can prepare your portfolio for black swan events:

— Put options

— Volatility derivatives

— Treasury bonds

— Portfolio diversification

— Personal diversification

Put Options

Puts are options that give investors the right, but not the obligation, to sell an asset at an agreed-upon price, called the strike, before or by a specific date, called the expiry. Investors often buy put options to hedge against an anticipated or possible decline in the price of a security.

For example, an investor may buy put options on the S&P 500 index if they anticipate a market crash. By doing so, the investor pays a premium. If a crash occurs, the put option may soar in value, allowing the investor to hedge their losses or even sell the put for a gain.

Therefore, put options can be thought of as portfolio insurance. Today, various exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, exist that allow investors to gain exposure to put options. Examples include the Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (ticker: SPD) and the Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL), which combine put options with long positions in the S&P 500 index and Treasurys, respectively.

“The problem with put options is that timing their purchase correctly requires you to see the black swan coming. By definition, that’s difficult to impossible, because if you can see a black swan coming before it occurs, then it’s not a true black swan.” — John Burkhardt, founder and CEO of Capita Neuro Solutions.

However, put options may not provide the best protection against black swans. “The problem with put options is that timing their purchase correctly requires you to see the black swan coming,” Burkhardt says. “By definition, that’s difficult to impossible, because if you can see a black swan coming before it occurs, then it’s not a true black swan.”

Volatility Derivatives

To hedge against black swans, investors can also buy futures contracts that track the Chicago Board Options Exchange’s CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX. Colloquially known as “Wall Street’s Fear Gauge,” this index tends to shoot up sharply during periods of high market volatility, such as crashes.

To access VIX futures, investors can make use of ETFs like the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) and the Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY), which provide unleveraged and leveraged exposure, respectively, to a portfolio of short-term VIX futures.

Like put options, VIX futures are a tactical investment given that, over time, their price tends to decay steadily as volatility reverts to the mean. “These assets can be a losing proposition for long periods of time during low-volatility bull markets,” Mountford says.

“Buying volatility products like VIX futures are basically market-timing gambles,” Romoff says. “They also tend to be expensive to constantly purchase and maintain.” In addition, ETFs like VIXY and UVXY charge high expense ratios of 0.85% and 0.95%, respectively, which translates to $85 annually and $95 annually per $10,000 invested.

Treasury Bonds

“Treasury bonds are the most stable investment class during black swan events because their rates are fixed and the risk of default is low, meaning there’s very little during a disruption that can affect them, short of a total collapse of the Federal Reserve,” says Burkhardt.

Historically, Treasury bonds have provided ample protection during numerous sudden market crashes, including the Great Recession and the 2020 March COVID-19 crash. In particular, longer-term Treasurys soared the most as investors flocked to safe assets.

Investors can easily purchase individual Treasurys online on government websites or access them via ETFs. Examples of the latter include the iShares U.S. Treasury ETF (GOVT) and the Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (VGLT). Both options offer high liquidity and low prices.

However, Treasurys, especially the long-term versions, have another weakness: rising interest rates. When rates rise aggressively like they did in 2022, bond yields rise, which causes bond prices to fall. This can negate their protective capabilities drastically.

[READ: 7 Tips to Stay Calm During a Stock Market Crash]

Portfolio Diversification

“To embrace Taleb’s framework for protecting against black swans, the best thing to do is have true diversification in your portfolio,” Thompson says. Taleb’s term for this is “anti-fragile.”

“Anti-fragile does not necessarily mean a particular asset will perform the best during a black swan — it simply means they will behave more predictably and have less exposure to loss,” Romoff says.

To ensure anti-fragility, investors can elect to hold a variety of assets, each of which is resistant to and vulnerable to different sources of risk. When combined, each asset can help offset risk in the other and help the portfolio become more resilient overall.

“This doesn’t just mean stocks and bonds — investors should also consider exposure to negatively correlated assets,” Thompson says. Alternatives like gold, commodities and actively managed funds like managed futures, long/short equity, or market-neutral strategies can zig when stocks and bonds zag. When stocks and bonds fall, these assets can pick up the slack.

ETFs tracking these alternative assets include the SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM), the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC) and the iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF), all of which survived the 2022 sell-off quite well compared to stocks and bonds.

Another option for portfolio diversification against black swans is good-old-fashioned cash or cash equivalents. “For my own holdings, I don’t put any attention at all toward mitigating against black swan events,” Burkhardt says. “Instead, I look at them as opportunities and aim to have a meaningful percentage of my holdings that can be rapidly converted to cash.”

For cash holdings, investors can consider money market mutual funds such as the Vanguard Federal Money Market Fund (VMFXX), or short-term Treasury bill ETFs such as the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) and the Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL).

Personal Diversification

“Diversification should extend to include your personal skills and tangible assets as well,” Thompson says. “For example, after the collapse of the Roman Empire, a citizen skilled with a plow and a sword was much less fragile than a senator.”

Romoff agrees, noting: “For a retail investor, anti-fragile means diversifying from risks the investor is already exposed to.” For example, Romoff suggests that investors who work in banking, technology or real estate tilt their portfolios away from these sectors.

“Another meta-approach to being anti-fragile is choosing to work more when times are tough,” Romoff says. “The ability to throttle up income generation amidst hard times allows for greater investment when markets are down at better valuations.”

Finally, Romoff suggests focusing on mitigating personal black swans that can force investors to deplete their portfolios at inopportune times. ” Sickness, divorce, disability are major drivers of bankruptcy,” Romoff says. “Insurance can mitigate the risk of some of these, while healthy relationships, balanced lifestyles and proper nutrition can help with the rest.”

More from U.S. News

10 of the Best-Performing 401(k) Funds

5 Best Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years

8 of the Best Bank Stocks to Buy for 2023

5 Ways to Prepare Your Portfolio for Black Swan Events originally appeared on usnews.com