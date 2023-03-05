5 Ways to Avoid Sloppy Medical School Applications

Congratulations on getting to the point where you are ready to submit your application to medical school! Getting to this…

Congratulations on getting to the point where you are ready to submit your application to medical school! Getting to this point has taken a ton of work and preparation, and this is an exciting next step in the path to becoming a doctor.

Whether you’re applying using AMCAS, AACOMAS, TMDSAS or a combination, it’s critical to get your application just right. Here are five common mistakes med school applicants make and how to avoid them.

Spelling, Grammar or Punctuation Errors

It may seem like an obvious mistake to avoid, but plenty of med school applicants submit their application each year with errors in spelling or grammar, or even punctuation — like forgetting a period or not capitalizing a proper noun.

Although this can be a result of an applicant rushing to submit, most applicants will scrutinize their application and find, over time, that it’s harder to catch mistakes.

Have someone else review your application for errors. Whether a friend, a writing center or professional consultant, make sure you get a second set of eyes to review your application materials for minor but glaring errors.

Copying and Pasting Mishaps

Most applicants write their activities or personal statement in a word processor and then copy and paste the text into the application.

This is a perfectly fine way to prepare the application, but when doing so, it’s important to be sure that the paragraphs and spacing are correct in the application. Often, spacing can get changed and sentences or paragraphs get stuck together, so give it a close read-through and careful eye to identify and fix such errors.

Too Much Scientific Jargon

Writing about your research is perfectly fine, but you want to be sure that your writing and explanations are understandable to any reader.

Admission committees are comprised of various faculty members, from physicians and nurses to administrative and ancillary staff, so it is quite possible that someone without a robust scientific background may be reviewing your application.

Similar to being a doctor, you want to show that you can make complicated scientific principles understandable at any level, and your writing should reflect this. Avoid complicated science jargon in your writing and ensure that any reader can understand the points you are trying to make.

Being Unprofessional

Applying to med school and becoming a doctor requires a high and consistent level of professionalism. This professionalism transcends your academic life and should be present in your personal life, as well. On an application, this can entail having a professional email address and being sure that your writing is at an appropriate level.

Another consideration for applicants is to ensure that your social media presence is kept professional, as admissions committees may refer to these platforms while evaluating your application.

Not Following Up

After submitting your primary application, it is crucial to be available and consistently check your email for any correspondence from AMCAS, other applications or medical schools. Even before secondary applications start being distributed, you may need to provide additional information, or important updates regarding the processing of your application may be posted.

Check your email frequently, including spam and the application server, to be sure you don’t miss anything.

