3 Steps to Change Your Career at Any Age

If your current career isn’t fueling your ambitions and you’re contemplating taking a leap of faith to pursue a different career path, you’re not alone. A recent Pew Research Center survey found that about 53% of employed adults who bid farewell to their jobs in 2021 changed their field of work.

If you’re feeling uninspired, it may be time to follow in their footsteps and reinvent your career. Whether you’re a young, mid-career or senior professional, here are actionable steps you can take to make a career change.

For Young Professionals

Embarking on a new career path can feel both exhilarating and confusing, especially as a young professional eager to make a mark in the world. Here are three steps you can take for a smooth transition.

1. Find a job to start earning and gaining experience. Feeling restless in your current career and itching to make a switch? The best way to kickstart that transition as a young professional is to dive right in and find a job in your desired field. After all, you won’t gain the necessary experience by sitting on the sidelines. Apply for positions that pique your interest and will serve as a stepping stone to your ideal career.

2. Find a position or company that will give you growth opportunities. When making a career change, keep an eye out for positions or companies that prioritize professional growth. One way to identify growth-focused organizations is to look for those offering training sessions, skill development and mentorship programs. When interviewing for your desired role, be sure to ask the interviewer about growth opportunities within the company. For example:

— What formal or informal mentorship opportunities does the company offer?

— Does the company provide tuition reimbursement to take classes outside of work?

— What are the measurable goals employees must achieve to qualify for a promotion?

3. Start networking with people who work at your dream company. As a young professional, it’s perfectly normal not to start immediately at your dream company. As you gain experience in your field, transition to your desired organization by networking with those who already work there.

With these connections, you can gain insider knowledge about the company culture and day-to-day operations — and you might even get referrals for a future job opening. To build these relationships, use platforms like LinkedIn to network or attend events where your dream company’s employees will be present.

For Mid-Career Professionals

As a mid-career professional, you may have grown in your career and find that your current trajectory no longer excites you. Here’s how to step outside your comfort zone and reinvent your professional life.

1. Leverage your existing network. The hidden job market is in your network. Many jobs are not published on job search sites and are instead filled through networking. As a mid-career professional, you’ve likely made many connections within or outside your industry, and now is the time to tap into your network.

Leadership expert and executive coach Kim Carpenter suggest that you start with LinkedIn. She says you should “hone your elevator pitch and tell as many people as possible that you’re looking for your next move.” For example, if you have connections with recruiters or professionals in the industry you want to break into, contact them for a quick coffee chat and inquire about potential opportunities.

2. Fill the knowledge gaps. If you’re transitioning to an entirely new industry mid-career, you may need to acquire new skills and fill some knowledge gaps. To do so, start by looking at the job requirements for the position you’re aiming for and comparing them to your existing skills.

For example, if you’re a UX designer at Spotify aspiring to become a backend developer, head to your company’s website to see the job requirements for the role. To qualify for the job, you’ll most likely need to learn backend programming languages and have a deep understanding of data structures and algorithms. Once you identify your knowledge gaps, upskill yourself by taking advantage of free resources online or investing in a paid course, like joining a coding boot camp.

3. Transition to your desired role. If you enjoy working at your current company but want to switch professions mid-career, you don’t necessarily have to start over at a new workplace. Instead, consider changing roles within your company.

Using the example from above, let’s say you’re a UX designer at Spotify and desire to become a backend developer. Start by having a conversation with your manager to find out if internal transfers are an option. If it’s a possibility, explore ways to immerse yourself in the new role, such as shadowing backend developers and learning the ins and outs of their daily tasks and responsibilities. By doing so, you’ll have a competitive edge when it’s time to interview for your dream role within the company.

For Senior Professionals

As the saying goes, “age is just a number,” and it’s never too late to consider a career change. The rich experiences and valuable skills you’ve gained throughout your professional career can open doors and offer unique opportunities as you venture into new territories. Here are three steps to achieve your career aspirations later in life.

1. Assess your values, goals and priorities. As a senior professional with years of experience under your belt, you’ve likely developed a strong sense of what you value in your professional life and your long-term career goals. Before making a career switch, assess your core values and determine whether they align with your desired new career path. Think about what truly matters to you, what brings you fulfillment and what you’d like to achieve before retirement.

2. Identify your transferrable skills and unique selling proposition. To come across as a more focused and attractive candidate for your next role, career change coach and host of the Career Relaunch podcast Joseph Liu urges you to “take the wide range of skills you’ve developed over the years and highlight only those specific skills directly relevant to your target position.” Then, update your resume and professional online presence to reflect your ability to excel in the new industry.

If you’re switching to a career field completely unrelated to your current one, don’t fret. Instead of worrying about how your past professional experiences are irrelevant to your dream role, Liu says you should “lean into your past experiences and articulate exactly how your unconventional background positions you to add unique value compared to other more traditional candidates.”

3. Establish yourself as an expert and thought leader. Making a career change as a senior professional can be daunting, but it’s also an opportunity to establish yourself as an expert and thought leader in your new field. It may take time to gain the knowledge and experience you need to become an authority on the subject, but by investing in learning and networking with industry professionals, you’ll eventually build up your credibility.

Carpenter says you could start by “identifying key leaders in your industry on LinkedIn and reposting their posts with your point of view and comments.” She says by staying active on the platform, “you’ll be promoted organically to your network’s LinkedIn feed — bringing you to the top of people’s minds” when they need advice on your area of expertise.

You Can Change Your Career Path at Any Age

Remember, it’s never too late or too early to change your career path — nothing is set in stone. Vera Wang was a figure skater before entering the fashion industry at age 40 and becoming the world’s leading wedding dress designer. And long before Ronald Reagan became the president of the United States in his late 60s, he was an up-and-coming Hollywood actor in television.

So, don’t let your age or current situation hold you back. Embrace the ever-changing nature of life and challenge yourself to grow and excel in new domains.

