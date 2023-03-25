25 best jobs for high school graduates:

Careers for high school graduates High school graduates have great options when it comes to careers. Here are 25 great…

Careers for high school graduates

High school graduates have great options when it comes to careers. Here are 25 great opportunities for those with high school degrees or equivalents. Some jobs on this list also require some postsecondary training, but there’s no need to go into expensive college debt for them.

Many of the jobs also score high in other areas of our Best Jobs ranking as well. Data is from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

25. Choreographer

Median Salary: $42,700

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 29.7%

Usually, a choreographer has a high school diploma or equivalent. Many start their careers as dancers and hone their skills for years. Choreographer ranks No. 3 in Best Creative and Media Jobs.

24. Taxi Driver

Median Salary: $29,310

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 28%

Depending on the state, taxi drivers may need a special license. No formal education credential is required. They drive people to airports, across town and basically anywhere they want to go. Taxi drivers may have more flexible hours that allow them to take breaks and rest.

23. Hairdresser

Median Salary: $29,670

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 10.9%

After high school, hairdressers need to have a postsecondary nondegree award and get licensed in order to work. They style hair, hair extensions and wigs. They also may shampoo hair. They also advise clients on how to care for their hair beyond the salon.

22. Ophthalmic Medical Technician

Median Salary: $37,180

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 14.7%

Ophthalmic medical technicians need high school diplomas to enter the profession, then they must pursue a postsecondary nondegree award to become certified. Another option is to train in an ophthalmology practice before getting certified. They assist with eye exams, may diagnose diseases and perform various other duties.

21. Esthetician and Skincare Specialist

Median Salary: $37,300

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 16.7%

Estheticians and skincare specialists take an esthetician program after high school in order to get a state license. Part-time work isn’t unusual and they may also have the flexibility to work weekends or evenings.

They talk with clients about their skin and suggest treatments. They may also instruct clients on how to care for their skin and keep it clean.

20. Medical Secretary

Median Salary: $37,450

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 8%

Medical secretaries work closely with medical professionals or physicians to prepare reports, handle insurance payments and take patient medical histories, among other duties. A high school diploma or equivalent is required for an entry-level position. Workers learn more about medical terminology through additional on-the-job training.

19. Nail Technician

Median Salary: $29,210

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 22.4%

Once they have their high school diplomas, nail technicians complete approved programs to get state licensure. They perform a number of duties to beautify nails. They provide a variety of services including painting nails, applying artificial nails and providing hand and foot massages. Some own their own businesses, which can provide better work-life balance.

18. Firefighter

Median Salary: $50,700

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 4.3%

Firefighters can get started with high school degrees. Then, they need postsecondary education for emergency medical technician certification. Keep in mind that qualifications will also vary depending on the location.

Firefighters not only fight fires, they treat injured people in other emergency situations. They also respond to crises involving property and the environment.

17. Pharmacy Technician

Median Salary: $36,740

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 5%

After getting a high school degree or equivalent, a pharmacy technician may learn their role through on-the-job training. They fill prescriptions, communicate with customers about medications and work together with pharmacists or other medical professionals.

16. Solar Photovoltaic Installer

Median Salary: $47,670

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 27.2%

Solar photovoltaic installers usually need only high school diplomas, and they can also take classes in community college and technical school. Once hired, they undergo a one-year period of training. Depending on the state, a license may also be required.

These workers assemble solar PV panels on the roofs of buildings, and those panels convert solar power into electricity. This job ranks No. 3 in Best Construction Jobs.

15. Restaurant Cook

Median Salary: $30,010

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 36.6%

Restaurant cooks aren’t usually required to have postsecondary education beyond high school. But they can attend technical schools or pursue other culinary education if they choose. It’s also good to have some experience to enter the role.

Restaurant cooks follow recipes to prepare meals and take responsibility for keeping cooking areas sanitary.

14. Patrol Officer

Median Salary: $64,610

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 3.1%

You can become a patrol officer with a high school diploma or equivalent, though some positions require a college degree. Candidates attend a training academy and undergo on-the-job training as well. There are programs in law enforcement and criminal justice available in community college or other academic institutions.

Patrol officers assist with emergencies and nonemergencies, and they keep an eye out for public safety.

13. Recreation and Fitness Worker

Median Salary: $30,930

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 14.6%

Recreation and fitness workers need high school diplomas and some on-the-job training before they can get started for most roles. Training usually lasts less than a month. They have the option of working part time, weekends or seasonal hours, so this job is also great for work-life balance.

They may lead arts and crafts or fitness activities, with the goal of keeping people active and having fun. They work outdoors, in nursing homes or other places.

12. Hearing Aid Specialist

Median Salary: $59,500

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 15.7%

Hearing aid specialists can get started with high school diplomas. Then, they can pursue a two-year program to learn more about inner ear anatomy, hearing aids and more. Or, they can get into registered apprenticeships. Apprenticeships may be paid, so that’s a benefit as well.

Hearing aid specialists help people with hearing loss. They give hearing tests, and fit people for hearing aids.

11. Massage Therapist

Median Salary: $46,910

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 20%

Most massage therapists need state-issued certifications or licenses. You also need to complete a postsecondary educational program. Massage therapists help alleviate pain and stress in patients through first talking with them about their concerns, and then using special healing techniques like muscle manipulation.

They can work part time and by appointment. Some are self-employed, so this can be a great option for work-life balance.

10. Electrician

Median Salary: $60,040

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 7.1%

Electrician ranks No. 2 in Best Construction Jobs, and No. 6 in Highest Paying Jobs Without A Degree. You must have a high school diploma or equivalent to get started as an electrician. From there, you can go to technical school. You can also learn through an apprenticeship program that may take up to five years. Most states require electricians to be licensed.

Electricians install and repair wiring, electrical power and lighting systems in new buildings and established properties.

9. Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurse

Median Salary: $48,070

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 6.3%

Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses must be licensed. They must also complete a state-approved vocational program, available at some high schools, technical schools and community colleges. These programs may take a year or more to complete.

They work with doctors and registered nurses to monitor patient health, keep records, report health status and see to other basic care tasks.

8. Medical Assistant

Median Salary: $37,190

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 15.8%

Some medical assistants are able to enter the profession with high school diplomas. Most need a postsecondary education award, available from universities, community colleges, technical or vocational schools. They usually take about one year to complete.

Medical assistants perform a variety of tasks from recording patient history and taking vital signs to more administrative functions like scheduling appointments and handling medical records.

7. Delivery Truck Driver

Median Salary: $38,280

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 10%

Delivery truck drivers can get started without high school diplomas in some cases, but usually employers prefer high school graduates. After that, you typically receive on-the-job training that lasts up to a month.

Delivery truck drivers typically deliver packages from a distribution center to businesses and residences and stick to a particular delivery area.

6. Personal Care Aide

Median Salary: $29,430

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 25.4%

Personal care aides are usually not involved in medical care tasks; they assist people with daily living. Normally, a high school diploma is needed to get into this position. Vocational schools and community colleges also offer postsecondary nondegree award programs for this role.

Personal care aides may help people with disabilities learn life skills such as personal hygiene, or provide transportation for them.

5. Home Health Aide

Median Salary: $29,430

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 25.4%

Home health care aides are not required to have high school diplomas in some cases, but usually they are needed to get started. These aides support people who need help in their daily routines, such as older adults or people with disabilities. Sometimes they coordinate basic care duties with doctors or nurses. Home health aide ranks No. 5 in Best Jobs Without a College Degree and No. 7 in Best Health Care Support Jobs.

4. Landscaper and Groundskeeper

Median Salary: $34,430

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 4.8%

Though some employers prefer high school diplomas or the equivalent for a landscaper or groundskeeper job, it’s usually not required. They receive training as they work. Using pesticides or fertilizers on the job may require certification in some states. Landscapers focus on caring for vegetation and some also make hardscapes, such as walkways and decks. Groundskeepers maintain and care for property, focusing on elements such as trees, some ornamental elements and keeping parking lots and walkways clear. They also install sprinklers or lighting.

Landscaper and groundkeeper is ranked No. 2 in Best Maintenance and Repair Jobs.

3. Community Health Worker

Median Salary: $46,590

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 15.9%

Community health workers can get started with high school diplomas and some on-the-job training. Depending on the employer, certification may be required.

Community health workers are the point people for social services and health services providers. They find out what health-related issues affect the people they serve, then share that data with services providers. This job ranks No. 3 in Best Jobs Without a College Degree.

2. Wind Turbine Technician

Median Salary: $56,260

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 44.3%

Wind turbine technician ranks No.1 for Best Maintenance and Repair Jobs and No. 2 for Best Jobs Without a College Degree. Once you have a high school degree, you can attend a community college or technical school to learn how to be a wind turbine technician. There’s also an on-the-job training period.

Wind turbine technicians install and also repair wind turbines. These are large machines often seen along highways with turning blades that transform wind energy into electricity.

1. Medical Records Technician

Median Salary: $46,660

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 6.6%

Medical records technician ranks No. 1 in Best Jobs Without a College Degree. High school graduates can get started in this position with experience in a health care setting. Some jobs prefer a postsecondary certificate from a community college or technical school. It may be useful to take classes like biology while in high school, but it’s not required.

Medical records technicians perform administrative and recordkeeping tasks and they make sure that patient records stay confidential. They may also communicate with health care workers as part of their job.

Update 03/02/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.