21Vianet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 21, 2023, 4:49 PM

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The provider of carrier-neutral internet data center services posted revenue of $272.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $112.5 million, or 78 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.02 billion.

21Vianet expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion.

