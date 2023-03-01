1stdibs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — 1stdibs.com Inc. (DIBS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.9 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — 1stdibs.com Inc. (DIBS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The upscale online retailer posted revenue of $23 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $22.5 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $96.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, 1stdibs said it expects revenue in the range of $21.4 million to $22.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DIBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DIBS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.