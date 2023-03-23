MARCH MADNESS: Prepare for Men's Sweet 16 games | Women's Sweet 16 is set | New TV deal for Women's tourney? | March Madness TV ratings up | See photos of local teams
Home » Latest News » 111: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 23, 2023, 5:07 AM

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — 111 Inc. (YI) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

The Operator of a digital and mobile healthcare platform in China posted revenue of $601.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $60.4 million, or 72 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.96 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

