11 of the Best Investing Books for Beginners

With graduation season right around the corner, a helpful book might be the best investment you can make for a…

With graduation season right around the corner, a helpful book might be the best investment you can make for a new adult about to make their way in the world.

Money touches everything we do; therefore, learning how to properly invest early in life can make a huge difference in your ultimate success.

It is important to learn investment terminology. You will want to understand the difference between a stock and a bond, how cryptocurrency works, how inflation affects investments, the role of risk tolerance and how tax efficiency can increase a portfolio’s return.

It is equally important to understand what money does and doesn’t do for a person seeking to grow wealth for future life events. That includes how we interact with money, how family experiences can shape our investment outlook and how significant debt can be a drag on our ability to achieve life goals.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

To assist you in this endeavor, we have curated a list of 11 books and a bonus white paper that will address multiple aspects of the investing process. The authors range from leading financial gurus of their time to female, minority and next-generation authors who shape new perspectives.

While social media has its influencers, learning from tried-and-true professionals will create a foundation to better understand the worthiness and quality of advice available on Instagram and TikTok.

Consider these 11 books to help someone you know build their investing knowledge, or to further your own education:

— “The Richest Man in Babylon”

— “The Intelligent Investor”

— “The Little Book of Common Sense Investing: The Only Way to Guarantee Your Fair Share of Stock Market Returns”

— “A Beginner’s Guide to the Stock Market: Everything You Need to Start Making Money Today”

— “Investing QuickStart Guide: The Simplified Beginner’s Guide to Successfully Navigating the Stock Market, Growing Your Wealth & Creating a Secure Financial Future”

— “Rich Dad Poor Dad”

— “How to Money: Your Ultimate Visual Guide to the Basics of Finance”

— “Get Good With Money: 10 Simple Steps to Becoming Financially Whole”

— “Broke Millennial Takes on Investing: A Beginner’s Guide to Leveling Up Your Money”

— “The Total Money Makeover: A Proven Plan for Financial Fitness”

— “Sammy Says” (Series)

— Bonus white paper: “Mastering Your Money Energy”

“The Richest Man in Babylon”

Author: George Samuel Clason

Written in 1926, this book is considered to be the Bible of financial freedom and reveals time-tested principals of investing. While the types of investments have evolved considerably over the past 100 years or so, it reveals that the secrets to wealth building are unchanging and durable throughout history.

“The Intelligent Investor”

Author: Benjamin Graham

Originally published in 1949, “The Intelligent Investor” has been routinely considered the only book you’ll need to read to learn the principals of investing. Common themes of this classic text include the concepts of long-term investing and Graham’s philosophy of value investing, earning it a place on every investor’s bookshelf.

“The Little Book of Common Sense Investing: The Only Way to Guarantee Your Fair Share of Stock Market Returns”

Author: John C. Bogle

Bogle is the late founder of The Vanguard Group and the creator of the first index mutual fund. His mantra was to invest with purpose, maintain a long-term horizon and reduce internal fees as much as possible. He was also a fan of dollar-cost averaging, a method of consistent, patient investing. Through his book, the reader will understand the differences between sound investment and speculation.

“A Beginner’s Guide to the Stock Market: Everything You Need to Start Making Money Today”

Author: Matthew R. Kratter

Published in 2019, this book offers a road map to getting started investing. You will learn how to open a brokerage account and how to buy your very first investment. Kratter is a retired hedge fund manager who lived through the 2008 market crash, so his advice can be useful during the current market upheavals, especially in identifying the mistakes that often plague beginners.

“Investing QuickStart Guide: The Simplified Beginner’s Guide to Successfully Navigating the Stock Market, Growing Your Wealth & Creating a Secure Financial Future”

Author: Ted D. Snow, CFP, MBA

This book is part of a series of informational guides to different aspects of investing. Snow has over 30 years of experience as a working financial advisor, and each book comes with free lifetime access to online resources (including coaching) created to support the reader’s growing knowledge. The second edition, released in January 2022, expands on real estate investments and managing tax liabilities. It also introduces the growing field of environmental, social and corporate governance, or ESG, investing.

[See: 7 Best Vanguard Funds for Beginner Investors]

“Rich Dad Poor Dad”

Author: Robert T. Kiyosaki

A best-selling book for over 25 years, “Rich Dad Poor Dad” tells the story of Robert Kiyosaki’s own experiences with his father and his best friend’s father and explains how to grow wealth. It reinforces the reader’s understanding that you do not have to be wealthy to be rich, but rather to ensure your money is working for you.

“How to Money: Your Ultimate Visual Guide to the Basics of Finance”

Authors: Jean Chatzky and Kathryn Tuggle

Chatzky, a 25-year veteran of personal finance reporting for the “Today” show and Tuggle, a New York writer and editor, teamed up to create HerMoney, a team whose stated goal is “to improve the relationship that women have with money.” This New York Times bestseller will take readers from the basics of creating a budget through all the firsts (student loans, jobs, credit cards) right into investment principals. Beautifully illustrated, it will amplify your understanding of earning, managing and utilizing money in your daily life.

“Get Good With Money: 10 Simple Steps to Becoming Financially Whole”

Author: Tiffany Aliche

A self-described “budgetnista,” Aliche has created a 10-step road map to having a good relationship with your money, no matter the size of the goal or the complexities of the market. Speaking from her own experiences of having lost significant money during a recession and then receiving poor investment advice, Aiche’s words have enabled over 1 million women to achieve their goals. Nestled among the honors in her resume, Aiche is the first Black woman to be featured solo on Money Magazine and her book has been a New York Times, Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestseller. She has been a legislative trailblazer in partnering with New Jersey assemblywoman Angela V. McKnight to write the “The Budgetnista Law,” which mandated financial literacy education throughout New Jersey’s middle schools.

“Broke Millennial Takes on Investing: A Beginner’s Guide to Leveling Up Your Money”

Author: Erin Lowry

This 2019 book is the second in Lowry’s “Broke Millennial” series and it tackles more modern investment topics, such as dealing with significant student loans, ESG investing, robo advisor services and online financial resources. Best of all, it is written from the perspective of the millennial generation, who tend to be more wary about the stock market than previous generations and believe strongly in allowing their personal values to guide their investment strategy.

“The Total Money Makeover: A Proven Plan for Financial Fitness”

Author: Dave Ramsey

This 2013 book is the bedrock of Ramsey’s philosophy on building wealth. It focuses heavily on eliminating debt (student loan, credit cards, car loans and mortgages) among the seven “baby steps” he teaches to achieve financial stability and emotional peace. Ramsey has helped pull millions out of crushing debt, which is one of the biggest steps in achieving true wealth. It is an excellent foundational book to complement others on this list. This book is also available in Spanish.

“Sammy Says” (Series)

Author: Sam X. Renick

This children’s series comprises four books that introduce basic financial literacy concepts, such as how to save, earn and slowly spend, plus giving wisely. Though the series is designed for kids, an adult reader can also learn important concepts broken down in the simplest terms while imparting generational knowledge to their children. Even adults who may secretly tremble at the information in the above books can feel comfortable learning the basics through Sammy Rabbit’s easy-to-understand and fun-to-view visuals and stories.

Bonus white paper: “Mastering Your Money Energy”

Author: Hugh Massie

The latest in behavioral research around money and investing comes to us in a white paper written by Hugh Massie, the founder of DNA Behavior in Atlanta. Released in fall 2022, the paper dives deep into how handling money is ingrained into our psyche at a very young age and affects our ability to earn, save and invest as an adult. Massie’s work introduces money as the fourth major energy source, along with our minds, bodies and sustenance.

Bottom line

There are many great titles on financial literacy, but this selection will give you a well-rounded knowledge base — both technically and emotionally. It will enable the most novice of investors to feel confident and comfortable to begin crafting a budget, reducing debt and gaining enough knowledge to either dive deeper themselves or have an engaging conversation with a financial advisor.

More from U.S. News

ESG Investing 101: What Is an ESG Score?

5 Ways to Prepare Your Portfolio for Black Swan Events

How to Invest for Your Kids and Teach Them About Investing

11 of the Best Investing Books for Beginners originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/30/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.