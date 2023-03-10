10 Best College Towns for Retirement

If you’re looking for a vibrant community and a calendar full of activities, you might consider a college town for…

If you’re looking for a vibrant community and a calendar full of activities, you might consider a college town for retirement. You’ll enjoy an array of entertainment, great social activities, and plenty of cultural and sporting events, along with other perks.

“Some universities and colleges offer retirees and seniors the chance to take courses tuition-free,” says Peter Gigliotti, who served as head of communications and marketing at Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania for 28 years. “Retirees can then continue their lifelong learning and current students get to learn from the experiences of the retirees.”

Some university cities have high-quality education and medical services, based on the U.S. News Best Colleges ranking and U.S. News list of Best Places to Retire, which considers data about housing affordability, happiness, desirability, retiree taxes, the job market and access to quality health care. Consider the following college towns as you think about retirement:

— Tampa, Florida.

— Ann Arbor, Michigan.

— New York.

— Philadelphia.

— Pittsburgh.

— Eugene, Oregon.

— Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.

— South Bend, Indiana.

— Orlando, Florida.

— Jacksonville, Florida.

Tampa, Florida

If you want sunny skies and easy access to the beach, you might consider this growing metro area nestled against a natural harbor that connects to the Gulf of Mexico.

There you’ll find the University of Tampa, home to 10,000 enrollees, as well as the University of South Florida with more than 40,000 students and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI-USF). The institute offers courses, workshops, lectures and social engagements for retirees. The Morsani College of Medicine is also in the area, and it partners with other institutes to provide medical services.

“Tampa has a thriving cultural scene with numerous museums, art galleries and performing arts venues,” says Erin Blakely, a health care executive who lives in Tampa Bay and has worked with thousands of seniors in the area. “Retirees can enjoy concerts, theater performances and other cultural events throughout the year.”

[See: The Best Places to Retire in Florida.]

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Life in Ann Arbor revolves around the rhythms of the University of Michigan, which has more than 50,000 students. The college allows high-achieving students from low-income families to attend for free. Retirees can take advantage of Michigan’s sporting events, musical performances and speakers.

The campus also has an OLLI that offers lectures and events specifically for senior citizens. The University of Michigan Health—Ann Arbor provides health care for the area and is ranked 17th in the nation, according to the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll.

“Ann Arbor hosts many book fairs, film festivals, literary readings, sports games and tournaments, a variety of outstanding restaurants and music concerts,” says Janet Ruth Heller, who taught English and women’s studies courses for 35 years at eight colleges and universities. Now retired, Heller and her husband live in Portage, Michigan, and often visit Ann Arbor.

New York

While far more than a college town, New York City’s colleges, including Columbia University and New York University, add depth and vibrancy to the city. New York City’s ranking as a retirement spot is bolstered by several top medical institutions, including New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, NYU Langone Hospitals and Mount Sinai Hospital, all of which are among the top 20 hospitals in the country, according to the U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings.

If you’re interested in a side hustle or part-time job, you could find numerous opportunities within the metro area. There are also many entertainment options and some establishments, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, offer discounts for seniors. Bear in mind that New York’s housing costs are pricey, especially if you’re entering from a different part of the country with lower monthly expenses.

Philadelphia

Philadelphia is home to several research universities, schools of medicine and other institutes of higher learning. The oldest and highest-rated college is the University of Pennsylvania, founded by Benjamin Franklin. The Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian are ranked in 13th place on the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll.

Once the nation’s capital, Philadelphia played a pivotal role in the American Revolution and was the site of many key events in the formation of the United States. It has a wide variety of museums and historic sites where retirees interested in history, art or music can work or volunteer.

If you get to know the locals and younger generations, you might make lasting bonds. “Retirees serve as sounding boards for student ideas as they help students meet their academic goals and personal dreams,” says Gigliotti.

Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh area has several colleges where retirees are welcome to take classes, attend sporting events or stroll through the campus. Both Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh have OLLIs. The UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside hospital provides health care to the community.

Pittsburgh is noteworthy for providing free public transportation on the bus and rail systems to residents age 65 and older. You may find the housing prices in the area are lower than other major cities in the U.S. The city’s green spaces offer plenty of outdoor activities, and you can go hiking, biking, kayaking, boating and camping in nearby state parks.

Eugene, Oregon

As the state’s third-largest city, Eugene offers both the amenities of city life with access to the countryside. The climate is mild year-round and the University of Oregon is located there, with more than 20,000 students and OLLI offerings.

The town has “a great transportation system and biking- and walking-friendly area, ideal for those who may not drive or prefer someone else to do the driving sometimes,” says Jenna Carson of Portland, Oregon, who helped her parents make the decision to retire in Eugene.

There are numerous cafes and eateries in Eugene where you can order a beverage or meal and linger. You’ll also find opportunities to enjoy sports and several other entertainment venues.

Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina

This area is often called the research triangle due to the three major research universities, which are Duke University, North Carolina State University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. If you live near campus, you can join other retirees and take advantage of classes, athletics and performances. Health care is provided by Duke University Hospital and the University of North Carolina Hospitals.

North Carolina residents age 65 and older can audit courses for free at North Carolina State University as long as they aren’t pursuing a degree. Duke University has a continuing care retirement community near campus, The Forest at Duke. With plenty of shopping, golf courses, restaurants and access to an airport, the area regularly ranks in the best places to live and retire.

South Bend, Indiana

Home to Indiana University–South Bend, a campus spread over 106 acres for around 4,000 students, this setting could provide the comforts of a small-town feel with the amenities of college towns. The Indiana University School of Medicine— South Bend has an award-winning, research-based faculty and partners with the nearby University of Notre Dame and local providers to further advance medicine.

If you’re a sports fan, you can take in college football games, along with events related to soccer, lacrosse and basketball. If you love baseball, you’ll want to check out the city’s minor league team, the South Bend Cubs.

Concerts are held year-round at the Morris Performing Arts Center, and history buffs can head to sites like the Studebaker National Museum, which features a collection of vintage automobiles, wagons and military vehicles.

[See: 10 Great Small Towns to Retire.]

Orlando, Florida

In addition to the amusement parks and entertainment features, Orlando has educational opportunities for retirees. You can take classes at several colleges, including the University of Central Florida. The University of Central Florida Health provides primary and specialty care to the community.

If you’re yearning for warm weather, you’ll find it in Orlando, where the beach is just an hour’s drive away. In the area, you can go shelling, snorkeling, swim with the manatees or take a boat tour in the Everglades.

Kennedy Space Center offers discounts for seniors 55 and older. Grandkids and adult children alike may come to visit to check out Disneyworld, Universal Studios, LEGOLAND and SeaWorld.

Jacksonville, Florida

Located in Northeast Florida, Jacksonville rests near the Atlantic shoreline and attracts students to its various colleges, including the University of North Florida, Jacksonville University and Edward Waters University. Many courses are open for seniors to take for free, provided there is availability.

When you’re not in class, you can enjoy the beautiful beaches and outdoor activities, ranging from golf courses and parks to fishing and taking in the sunsets. In addition, it’s easy to get to state parks and nature areas like the Timucuan Preserve and Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.

For health care needs, you’ll have plenty of options, including UF Health Jacksonville, a teaching hospital. There are retirement communities in the city where you can get to know other residents and soak in the lovely climate.

More from U.S. News

The Best Places to Retire in 2022-2023

The Best Affordable Places to Retire Overseas in 2023

The Best Places for Single Boomers to Retire

10 Best College Towns for Retirement originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/31/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.