Zillow: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (Z) on Wednesday reported a loss of $72 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The real estate website operator posted revenue of $435 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $101 million, or 42 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.96 billion.

