Wyndham: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $56 million.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 72 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The hotel and resort chain posted revenue of $334 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $325.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $355 million, or $3.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.5 billion.

Wyndham expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.84 to $3.98 per share.

