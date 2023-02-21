Workiva: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AMES, Iowa (AP) — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Workiva Inc. (WK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.9 million in…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Workiva Inc. (WK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ames, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The maker of software for managing regulatory filings posted revenue of $143.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $139.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $90.9 million, or $1.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $537.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Workiva expects its results to range from a loss of 23 cents per share to a loss of 21 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $149 million to $150 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Workiva expects full-year results to range from a loss of 13 cents per share to a loss of 10 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $624 million to $626 million.

