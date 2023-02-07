Live Radio
White Mountains: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 7, 2023, 8:42 AM

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) on Tuesday reported earnings of $40.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hanover, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of $15.69 per share. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.17 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $437.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $373.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $792.8 million, or $276.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.35 billion.

