Choosing the Right Time to Move into a Continuing Care Retirement Community

Many older adults need a little assistance as they age, and there’s a spectrum of senior living options available today. The best-known places are:

— Independent living facilities.

— Assisted living communities.

— Nursing homes.

These options can address the needs of a senior who doesn’t want to live alone at home, could use a little extra help or might require round-the-clock care.

But there’s a fourth option available that may be less well known. It’s a sort of one-stop-shop living alternative called a continuing care retirement community, or CCRC.

What Are CCRCs?

CCRCs, which are sometimes called life plan communities, “offer levels of care based upon a person’s health and independence,” explains Larry Carlson, former president and CEO of United Methodist Communities in Neptune, New Jersey. “(They are) usually all located on one campus.”

Designed to be the last place a senior will move to, these communities cover all of a resident’s current and future needs, adds Dr. Susan D. Leonard, a geriatric medicine specialist at the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“Typically, they include a combination of independent living, assisted living and nursing home care levels,” she says. “This allows seniors to age in one location and transition to a higher care level as their care needs change — such as due to functional or cognitive decline — without having to move away.”

This progression of care — which sets CCRCs apart from other types of senior living arrangements — gives seniors the chance to develop friendships and communities that remain intact, explains Sue Johansen, senior vice president of community network with A Place for Mom, a senior referral service based in Seattle.

Easy access to activities and peers can help reduce loneliness, and seniors in these communities maintain a certain level of independence. Unlike other senior living options, residents have more freedom in their own cottage, condo, studio or duplex, rather than in a room in a facility.

CCRCs also have amenities and access to on-site medical care, adds Dr. Barbara Bawer, an assistant clinical professor at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. Amenities can include fitness classes, hobby and crafting sessions, manicures and outings.

Deciding to Move to a CCRC

CCRCs, which operate under the concept of “lifecare,” allow seniors to ease into gradual care, but the decision to move can be tough — and potentially at too slow a pace.

“There are a lot of benefits to communal living, including socialization and oversight. But most importantly, sometimes we need to accept a little help in order to keep an independent and high quality of life,” says Carlson, who is also the author of “Avandell: Reimagining the Dementia Experience.”

“Making the decision to move into a CCRC can be difficult for everyone involved. Unfortunately, due to outdated stereotypes, some older adults are resistant to the idea of senior living communities because they fear losing their independence,” Carlson adds.

Despite any emotional hurdles, it’s best to accept earlier, rather than later, that you may need help at some point. “When seniors join a continuing care retirement community, they are usually making a decision to spend the rest of their lives as a part of the community,” Johansen says. Because of this long-range outlook, it’s important that seniors considering a move into a CCRC carefully question whether they can happily live there for the rest of their lives.

Carlson adds that starting the discussion early means a senior can make that decision on their own terms. “They can move into the independent apartments or villas at a time when they can continue doing the things they love while knowing that they have the ‘security blanket’ of the levels of care when and if they might need them,” he says.

If a senior waits too long, they may find themselves having to move because of a medical crisis. “When this happens, the decision is usually made for them, or they really have no choice,” Carlson explains. “That usually means they enter the community at a higher level of care and they have missed out on the many benefits of the independent life they could have enjoyed had they chosen to move sooner.”

Costs and Contracts

While CCRCS can be an awesome one-stop shop for virtually any senior care need, that care doesn’t come cheap. CCRCs involve a significant financial commitment and may be quite expensive.

“CCRCs usually require an upfront investment known as a ‘buy-in,'” Johansen says. “Upfront fees can range from the low six figures to more than $1 million. These buy-ins do not include the monthly fees that CCRCs charge. However, once a resident has paid their upfront fee, the monthly rates are locked in at a predetermined level, no matter the type of care required.”

Locking in a low monthly fee over the course of many years can be a wise financial decision given the costs of skilled nursing facilities, which are only expected to rise. Genworth Financial’s 2021 Cost of Care Survey (which is the latest data available) notes that skilled nursing in a private room costs $108,405 annually on average.

Bawer notes that some CCRC contracts can be complex and you may need to have a financial advisor or lawyer review them. “You could have financial loss if the CCRC goes bankrupt for any reason,” Bawer says, because you don’t own your home within the CCRC.

If the buy-in price at a CCRC is too steep, there are some alternatives, says Jennifer Avila, executive director of Custom Home Care, a home services and home nursing agency in the Chicago area. Avila suggests checking out “rental retirement communities or assisted living facilities that do not require a large upfront fee or a long-term commitment. These are good options for seniors who may decide to relocate in the future to be near family, who don’t have the funds for a CCRC or who want to keep their nest egg invested.”

Planning the Move to a CCRC

Time is a critical factor for moving to a CCRC — and not just for the convenience and ease mentioned above.

CCRCs, for instance, typically require a health assessment and can deny an application if the applicant doesn’t meet the health requirements, Avila says. And because many CCRCs have long waiting lists, “you may be denied if your health condition has changed by the time an apartment is available,” she adds. “So, you should have a backup plan in mind.”

Actuarial consulting firm Milliman reports that new residents entering a CCRC typically range in age from 65 to 95, but they must be able to live independently when they arrive. Over the past decade, the average age at move-in has increased, with many facilities reporting that their residents are 80 to 83 years old. CCRCs older than 10 years tend to have residents between the ages of 85 and 87.

Financial benefits

“There are clear advantages to moving into a CCRC as a ‘young’ senior,” Johansen says. “One major one is financial — you are locked into a fixed monthly fee after your buy-in costs, no matter the level of care you might need in the future.”

The financial specifics vary by community, and your monthly rate will depend on where the facility is located, what the buy-in rate is and many other factors that will be wholly specific to your situation.

Social advantages

Moving to a CCRC early can make more sense socially, Johansen says, because seniors have the opportunity to form relationships with other community members. “This helps seniors maintain an active life and limit the sense of isolation that often comes with retirement and aging,” she says.

This approach can be especially helpful for seniors who may have recently lost a spouse. “Rather than grieving alone, a CCRC provides these seniors with a strong social network to help them in what can be one of the most difficult and lonely times of their lives,” Johansen adds.

Leonard says most CCRCs are big, highly social settings.”Those who like social activities will also get the benefits of a more lively and interactive setting,” she explains. “Once someone is better adjusted, the services can be customized over time to meet their needs at any point in their life.”

Calculating timing

Timing the move depends on when the senior feels ready, Leonard says. “It can be when one is ready to move out of their own home and transition to a senior living environment to be in a larger community with others.”

Dr. Steven Tam, a geriatrician with UCI Health and associate clinical professor in the division of geriatrics at the UCI School of Medicine in Irvine, California, says that some CCRCs offer health and wellness programs, such as nutritional counseling and fitness programs. Taking advantage of those programs early can be beneficial for the long term.

But ultimately, Tam says, “the timing of moving to a CCRC may be different for each individual.”

Choosing a CCRC

Before you choose to move into a CCRC, it’s important to research and ask questions, Leonard says. “Visit and look around to find a place that would be comfortable for you or your loved one,” she adds. “Some may allow a trial weekend or week stay.” This extended stay can allow potential residents to get a feel for whether that CCRC is the right fit.

If you have the option to do this, you should, Leonard says. “You’re looking for a new place to live and need to feel comfortable. You wouldn’t buy a house or rent an apartment without visiting, right?”

Questions you should consider:

— Can you see yourself living here for the rest of your life?

— Do the residents seem like the type of people you’d enjoy living with or around?

— Can you envision being friends with them?

— What sorts of activities are available on the campus, and do they sound appealing?

— Can the staff accommodate particular requests or personal preferences?

— What are their licensing and standards requirements?

— Do they have inspection reports available?

— Are there any other outstanding issues or concerns regarding the property or how the business is being run?

In addition to researching and visiting, Leonard says you should also make sure to talk to other residents and ask questions.

Avila adds that it’s important to check the quality of the health care facilities, such as skilled nursing and rehab, that are part of the CCRC. She recommends sitting in on one of their resident meetings or town hall meetings to see how management and residents interact and conduct business. “Most communities have these meetings monthly,” she says, “and you will find out what the residents really think about the food and the amenities.”

Finances and Fine Print

Once you’ve found a place you like, it’s important to understand the financial side of the equation. “Many seniors opt to pay for their care in a CCRC by selling their home,” Johansen says. “There might be tax advantages to selling your home the year before you pay the upfront fee. Additionally, you may be able to deduct part of that fee as a prepaid medical expense.”

A sense of sticker shock from the buy-in fee can make a CCRC seem like an expensive option for many people. But it’s important to weigh it in the context of the fixed monthly fee — your rate won’t change once you’re in the community no matter what happens with your health. That’s not necessarily the case with other types of senior living options.

Gregg Ratkovic, chief business officer with eHealth, a health insurance broker and online resource provider headquartered in Santa Clara, California, notes that Medicare doesn’t generally cover assisted living care or long-term residential care in assisted living facilities.

He says that some specific health care services typically covered by Medicare in other living situations may be covered while a senior is residing at a CCRC. If you move into the nursing home portion of the facility, for instance, you may be able to get your costs covered for up to 100 days if the nursing facility is Medicare-certified, but only after a hospital stay of at least three days. Services like doctor visits and screenings are also typically covered by Medicare.

For all other aspects of living in a CCRC, you’ll be out of pocket, so locking in a rate you know you’ll be able to afford over the long right might be a good idea.

In addition, find out exactly what you’re getting for that monthly fee. Ask which services and amenities are included because these details can also vary widely from community to community.

Buyer Beware

One note of caution: Johansen says prospective residents “should also understand the business model of a potential CCRC. Traditionally, CCRCs were run as nonprofit organizations, though today some CCRCs are run by for-profit institutions.” This distinction is important, she notes, because “if a CCRC is for-profit, you’ll want to understand how a potential sale of the business would affect the resident and their contract.”

For example, if the CCRC is sold to a new owner, that could potentially negate resident contracts or result in a renegotiation of the terms of contracts already in place.

As with any contract, read the fine print, and make sure you understand what you’re agreeing to. You may want to involve an attorney and/or a financial planner in determining whether you’re getting a good deal and to make sure any contract you or a loved one signs is solid.

When it comes to this kind of financial commitment, buyer beware and do your homework. Some CCRCs have clauses in their contracts regarding whether or not you can get your money back if you decide it’s not the right fit. Some will provide a full refund up to a few months after move-in; others have stricter limits. This is why it’s so important to read everything, ask all the questions you have and make sure you understand what’s happening before you sign on the dotted line.

Lastly, Tam recommends taking your time in making this big decision. “Review and compare the different options as well as the requirements and services provided at the different facilities and care levels. Take the time to tour the community and meet people there and get their opinions of the community.”

Update 02/22/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.