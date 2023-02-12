What You Should Know About Roof Replacement

Roof replacement is a big investment, but it’s something that many homeowners must inevitably address. A sturdy roof protects your…

Roof replacement is a big investment, but it’s something that many homeowners must inevitably address. A sturdy roof protects your home and everyone who lives there, boosts your home’s curb appeal and you’ll likely recoup a big chunk of the roofing costs if you decide to sell your home.

[Read: 10 Ways to Save Energy and Lower Utility Bills]

But for the amount of money you’re about to pay, you want to make sure the job is done right. Here’s what you can expect from a roof replacement, from signs you need a new roof to how much it could cost you.

— Signs you need a new roof.

— What to consider before roof replacement.

— How much does roof replacement cost?

— Does homeowners insurance cover roof replacement?

— Should I DIY or hire a roofing pro?

Signs You Need a New Roof

Your home’s roof won’t last forever, and if you put off repairs long enough, it could cause bigger problems down the road. “If your roof isn’t very old and you spot a few loose or damaged shingles, you may be able to just replace them,” explains Guillaume Bailly, senior CARE training manager for Canada at GAF, a roofing manufacturer headquartered in New Jersey. “But for broader or more extensive damage, it may be time for a new roof.”

There are telltale signs to look for when inspecting your roof, Bailly says, but each one can be identified with a keen eye:

— The roof is 20 years old. This tends to be the rule of thumb, but the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors says it also depends on local weather conditions, building and design, material quality and regular maintenance.

— Damaged shingles. When the edges of the shingle begin to curl and peel upward or you notice cracked or missing shingles, it could lead to possible leaks in your roof.

— There are bald spots. When granules fall off, it leaves your asphalt shingles with no protection against heat absorption and they can deteriorate more quickly. This can be difficult to see, but Bailly says to check the gutter’s downspouts for granules.

— It’s growing plant life. Moss, algae and lichen thrive in cool, damp locations — even on your roof. If your house is shaded by trees and there’s a collection of moisture and organic debris on your roof, it can promote the growth of unwanted plant life which can shorten the lifespan of your roof.

— The roof is sagging. A sagging roof is a sign that your decking, or what holds the roof up, is damaged and needs to be replaced.

— There are leaks in the attic. This is one of the most noticeable symptoms of a roof in need of replacement. “They often indicate a breakdown in the waterproofing system that can compromise the integrity of your house,” Bailly says. “This can also be observed by any damaged or sagging sheathing — plywood foundation of a roof — visible from the attic, ceiling stains and possibly mold or mildew on the interior of your home, as a result of long-term water infiltration.”

[See: 15 Mudroom Ideas for Your Home]

What To Consider Before Roof Replacement

A roof replacement is a big job, and there are several factors to think about before you call your local roofing company. “One of the first things to establish are your expectations about the finished project,” Bailly explains. “Are you looking for durability? Aesthetics and improved curb appeal? Comprehensive warranty coverage? High-end materials? Professionalism and availability throughout the whole process? What matters most to you?”

Pick Appropriate Roofing Materials

First, you will need to pick out the right roofing material. Your roof is a long-term commitment, and according to GAF, the best roofing shingles for your home will meet your budget, provide the right protection and durability and create the curb appeal that you want.

Roof shingles come in a variety of colors and materials , such as asphalt, cedar, metal, slate, clay, solar and more. There are many different colors and styles to consider but the color you choose should complement the home yet contrast with other exterior elements.

It Will Be Noisy

Roof replacement is loud, so when selecting a date, make sure you’re prepared. HomeAdvisor says the roof replacement process takes between one and 12 days to complete. While you can stay in your house throughout the job, there are noises and other annoyances that you will have to endure.

Find a Professional Roofing Contractor

“When you choose someone to work on your home, price shouldn’t be the only consideration. Experience, quality of service and reputation also matter,” Bailly says.

It’s typically recommended to get estimates from several contractors instead of going with the first quote. The National Roofing Contractors Association suggests prequalifying contractors by looking for a company with a proven track record and asking for copies of the contractor’s liability insurance coverage and workers’ compensation certificates.

“Manufacturer designations can be helpful because they mean the contractor is likely familiar with the products you are looking to install,” Bailly says. “Additionally, you can check the manufacturer’s website to understand the criteria for meeting a specific designation, which might tell you more about the contractor’s business.”

Have the contractor explain the process and quality-control procedures to you. Request a written proposal and make sure it includes a written description of the work as well as start and completion dates. Ask about payment and when it will be expected.

How Much Does Roof Replacement Cost?

“Roof replacements usually cost between $5,700 and $12,400, with an average project cost of $9,000. The exact cost of your roof replacement will depend on the size, roof pitch, materials, labor and location of your roof,” explains Mallory Micetich, home expert at home services company Angi. “You can expect to pay between $4.35 and $11 per square foot for a roof replacement.”

The bulk of the cost is labor and materials. About 60% of your budget will go towards labor, and Micetich says to expect to pay $2 per square foot for labor. This price includes removing the old roof and making necessary repairs.

The quote you receive may also be higher depending on the pitch of your roof. Steep roofs tend to be more complicated and dangerous to replace, and you may have to pay an additional $1,000 to $3,000 for labor costs, Micetich says.

“The materials you choose for your roof can make a huge difference in the overall cost of your project,” Micetich adds. “For example, basic asphalt shingles cost between $2,000 and $4,000, while copper can cost $40,000 or more.”

Your location also matters. Bailly says that supply chain costs for certain materials, local code requirements, climate factors and general cost of living could affect the scope of the project. “You should also consider the cost of getting a permit in your area, which can cost anywhere from $100 to $1,000,” Micetich adds.

Unique roof features will also add to the cost. “Steep roofs, skylights, chimneys and other odd roof details add time and cost to ensure that your roofer can get the job done safely and adequately,” Bailly says.

If you choose to layer, which means laying new shingles on top of the old ones, it could save you money, but HomeAdvisor says they will eventually need to be removed and could add to your future roofing costs.

“Talk to your contractor and ask them as many questions as possible in regards to your preferences to ensure you are presented with the best options available for your home,” Bailly advises.

Does Homeowners Insurance Cover Roof Replacement?

Your homeowners insurance policy may cover your roof replacement, but only in the event of damage beyond repair from fire, heavy winds, hail or another covered peril. Bailly says that homeowners insurance usually doesn’t cover any sort of roof repairs from lack of maintenance. However, you should check with your insurance provider to see what your policy covers.

[How Much Does a New Construction House Cost in 2023?]

Should I DIY or Hire a Roofing Pro?

A DIY roof replacement could cost you between $2,500 to $5,000, according to HomeAdvisor, but it’s not recommended. While it would save you money upfront, roofing professionals have the proper safety precautions in place, equipment and experience to get the job done safely and correctly. DIY roof replacement could also end in costly repairs and you may need to hire a contractor anyway to redo the work.

More from U.S. News

How to Use Less Water and Save on Your Water Bill

Ways to Make Your Outdoor Shed a Livable Space

How to Reduce Your Home Heating Costs

What You Should Know About Roof Replacement originally appeared on usnews.com