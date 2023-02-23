Brick chimneys and walls can last decades, but they can become damaged by moisture and other environmental elements if not…

Brick chimneys and walls can last decades, but they can become damaged by moisture and other environmental elements if not regularly maintained. Tuckpointing, which is the process of repairing mortar joints, can help restore your home’s natural beauty while protecting it from damage.

Homeowners may be able to tackle tuckpointing on their own, but some projects require the help of a professional mason or contractor. While tuckpointing can be costly, it could potentially save you on expensive repairs in the future. Here’s what you need to know.

— What is tuckpointing?

— When is tuckpointing required?

— How much does tuckpointing cost?

— Can I DIY tuckpointing?

— Tips for hiring a professional.

What Is Tuckpointing?

Tuckpointing is the process of removing and repairing deteriorated mortar joints between the bricks of your house. Seth Hamby, owner of Scout Home Services, a handyman service in Hoover, Alabama, says this is typically caused by structural stress and constant exposure to the elements.

While tuckpointing can enhance the appearance of the home’s masonry, it also helps restore the structural integrity of the home. Adding fresh mortar can help prevent weakening of the walls or chimney, as well as create a better seal between the bricks to keep moisture out.

When Is Tuckpointing Required?

Ideally, tuckpointing is used as preventive maintenance. You can usually tell when tuckpointing is necessary. Some signs include mortar joints that are broken, cracked or partially missing. Brick that is cracked or crumbling will also require immediate attention.

“Mortar deterioration is often visible, but sometimes you will need to poke around to discover loose places,” Hamby says. “These loose places need to be repaired both for appearance and to keep moisture from entering into your interior walls.”

You can also have a professional mason inspect your home to determine if any mortar needs to be replaced.

If done properly, mortar may not need to be replaced for up to 30 years, but this also depends on where you live. You may need tuckpointing for your walls or chimney more often if you live in an area that experiences frequent weather variations, such as near the coast. Any water absorbed by the brick and mortar will cause expansion, which can damage your home.

How Much Does Tuckpointing Cost?

According to HomeAdvisor, tuckpointing typically costs between $5 and $25 per square foot, but several factors can affect the final cost. The size and accessibility of the project, time of the year, mortar type and construction materials can all impact the final price tag. Labor and whether or not your home is considered a historic property can also add to the overall cost.

To tuckpoint a chimney, prices can start at $10 per square foot as masons or contractors typically charge extra past 8 feet.

If your home is around average size, which is about two stories and around 2,600 square feet, then tuckpointing the entire house can cost between $10,000 and $50,000, according to HomeAdvisor.

Can I DIY Tuckpointing Projects?

“While a professional can make quick work of the job, the process of the repair is fairly simple and could be taken on as a DIY project if you have the proper tools,” Hamby says.

Before you begin the project, Hamby recommends a mortar raking tool, hammer, chisel and safety glasses to help remove the mortar. To fill the joints with new mortar, you will need a joint filler tool, jointing tool and masonry hawk.

You will also need to make sure the color of the new mortar matches the current color. Hamby suggests checking with your local masonry supplier for pigments that can be added to the mortar to ensure a perfect match.

The Basic Steps to DIY Tuckpointing

Here are the basic steps to tuckpointing, which Hamby says is fairly straightforward:

1. Remove the crumbling mortar with a mortar raking tool. “Stubborn areas will require a hammer and chisel,” Hamby says.

2. Fill the joints by pushing new mortar into the joints. You can do this by scraping mortar off a masonry hawk with the joint filler tool. Start by filling the horizontal joints first and then move on to filling the vertical joints.

3. Finish the joint with a jointing tool to match the existing type of joint. Common joint types are concave and v-joints.

4. Once the finishing is complete, brush off the excess mortar with a stiff brush. After 30 minutes, Hamby says, more mortar can be added if needed.

If entire bricks need to be replaced, it may be better to contact a professional. This is especially important if it’s an exterior brick wall, as they are usually load-bearing.

Tips for Hiring a Professional Tuckpointing Mason

Not every masonry company is specialized in tuckpointing. To get the best results, you need to make sure to find an expert.

Ask to see the contractor’s portfolio and take note of their ability to color match. Matching the color of the new mortar to the existing mortar can be the trickiest part of tuckpointing. It may take several weeks for the final color of the new mortar to show, but it shouldn’t stand out from the rest of the chimney or wall. You can also ask the contractor if they’ve done tuckpointing work on other houses in your area that you could check out in person.

You should also request several quotes from masons or contractors in your area to give you a good idea of the average price range.

