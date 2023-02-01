What Is a Fast-Mimicking Diet, and How Does It Work?

Recently, fasting has become a hot topic in the world of science and nutrition. Studies conducted over the past decade…

Recently, fasting has become a hot topic in the world of science and nutrition. Studies conducted over the past decade or two have suggested that fasting — or abstaining from eating food — for certain periods of time might pay significant health dividends.

It seems counterintuitive that not eating can offer health benefits, but studies have suggested that there could be real benefits to some folks in a variety of health areas, including weight management, lowering the risk of diabetes and reducing the risk of cancer.

The idea behind fasting as a tool for health goes back to our origins as a species. Our ancestors’ hunter-gatherer lifestyle — approximated, to some degree, in the paleo diet — produced periods of bounty interspersed with periods of limited caloric intake. The human body evolved to cope with an uncertain food supply and, in fact, could thrive during times of food scarcity.

Our modern, largely sedentary lifestyle and 24/7 access to high-calorie, highly processed foods, however, have derailed the natural processes that evolved over millennia to keep us alive. Research suggests that this constant access to calorie-dense food might be responsible for the explosion in obesity rates we’ve seen over the past 50 years. Getting back to a more intuitive ebb and flow of calories in our diet could, at least theoretically, solve a multitude of health problems.

Types of Fasting Diets

But not all fasting is created equal, it turns out. There are some specifics around how to do it the right way — a way that’s supportive of health and won’t cause your body to think you’re starving, which slows down your metabolism to stretch the calories you already have.

Lately, there’s been a few different approaches to fasting that have garnered a lot of attention, with intermittent fasting and fasting-mimicking diets being among the most commonly cited.

Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent fasting, or IF, can take a number of different forms, such as the popular 16/8 method (a daily 16-hour window when you can eat with an 8-hour rest period when you don’t consume anything). Other approaches to IF include not eating for two or three days per week, not necessarily consecutively. In short, no matter which approach you take, IF dictates when you can and can’t eat, but it doesn’t typically prescribe certain foods.

Cathy Leman, a Chicago-based registered dietitian and nutrition therapist, certified personal trainer and founder of the Peaceful Plate program, says there’s been a lot of buzz around intermittent fasting. There’s also been excitement about the benefits IF might offer in terms of curbing obesity and chronic diseases such as cancer. However, she adds, more research is needed to fully understand what’s going on with meal timing and how it could improve health.

There’s “a lot of evidence from animal studies that intermittent fasting does have favorable effects on insulin, metabolism and inflammation, but human studies have not supported those findings yet,” she notes.

Currently, the science indicates that “intermittent fasting can be beneficial for some people because it causes them to put their awareness on their eating habits and to be more deliberate when they’re eating,” Leman says.

For example, if you’re prone to late-night snacking, IF can help you correct that habit, which can lead to weight loss and subsequent health benefits.

Fasting Mimicking

A fast-mimicking diet, on the other hand, usually is more specific about what you can and can’t eat in addition to when you’ll restrict the number of calories you consume. The idea here is that fasting — going completely without food for a time — has some solid scientific evidence backing it.

But it can be difficult to completely forego food, and it can be even more challenging to fast long enough to derive any real benefits from the practice. Enter fasting mimicking, which seeks to offer a less challenging way of garnering the benefits of a full fast.

Fasting mimicking is “a low-calorie diet designed to mimic fasting without fasting,” explains Dana Ellis Hunnes, a senior clinical dietitian at UCLA Medical Center, assistant professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and author of “Recipe for Survival.”

The approach effectively “tricks” your body into thinking you’re fasting while you’re actually still taking in some food over a five-day period, a time span that’s been associated with the benefits of fasting.

There are several ways to mimic a fast to find that sweet spot between too much and too little food. A commercial version of the fast-mimicking approach to eating was pioneered by Valter Longo, a biogerontologist and cell biologist at the University of Southern California (USC) who has conducted extensive research into food restriction and how it may influence health and longevity.

Based on the findings of his research, Longo founded the L-Nutra technology company and developed the ProLon Fasting Mimicking Diet to help consumers get with the fasting-mimicking program.

How Fasting Mimicking Works

The fasting-mimicking diet is a reduced-calorie diet with a specific macro- and micronutrient breakdown that makes your body think it’s fasting, but you’re still able to eat smaller amounts of food, confirms Kristine Dilley, a dietitian at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Comprehensive Weight Management Clinic in Columbus.

The diet lasts for five days, and the approach breaks down as follows:

— On day 1, you consume 1,100 calories. Of those calories, 11% should come from protein, 46% from fat and 43% from carbohydrates.

— On days 2 through 5, you’ll consume just 725 calories per day, with a macronutrient breakdown of 9% protein, 44% fat and 47% carbohydrates.

During each of the five days, you should consume a minimum of 70 ounces of water daily. The five-day fast period should be repeated once per month for a minimum of three months to achieve optimal results, Dilley explains, and you should avoid caffeine during the five-day fasting period.

“The only ‘restrictions’ are the calories,” Hunnes notes. Specific foods aren’t outlawed per se, as long as they conform to the recommended macronutrient profile.

Pre-Packaged Food Options

Although anyone can follow the principles of a fasting-mimicking diet and do it on their own, the ProLon Fasting Mimicking Diet features a meal program you can buy. “(The) ProLon prepackaged meal kit consists of plant-based whole foods and does not include the use of any meat or dairy foods, gluten, GMOs or processed foods,” Dilley explains. It also contains a supplemental energy drink and a plant-based omega-3 supplement.

The program has undergone clinical trials at USC and has been patented. The meal program includes all the foods you need in measured quantities to stick with the plan for five days.

Cost of the Fasting Food Plan

ProLon currently offers a few five-day meal options that range from $179 to $350, depending on the product and subscription plan. The company also offers coach-led fasting groups users can join for support.

Users are recommended to follow the plan once per month for anywhere from one to six months. Hunnes notes that the cost for the five-day program is “enough for two weeks of groceries in my house of three people. I don’t think that’s any bargain considering how few calories you’re taking in.”

Compared to other fasting approaches, such as intermittent fasting, which simply alters the timing of food intake rather than the foods themselves, the ProLon program can be more expensive and might increase your spending when you consider that you’ll still have other grocery expenses during the month.

“Other fasting diets would not alter grocery expenses as they don’t require specific food choices but rather limit the times the food is eaten,” Dilley says.

Health Benefits and Risks of Fast-Mimicking Diets

The fasting-mimicking diet purports to carry many of the same health benefits of other fasting regimens such as:

— Weight loss.

— Reduced belly fat.

— Decreased cholesterol levels.

— Decreased blood sugar levels.

— Decreased inflammation in the body.

The fasting-mimicking diet also claims to slow the aging process through improved cell repair — a process called autophagy — and cellular regeneration, Dilley says. “Autophagy is a process in which old, damaged cells are recycled to produce new, healthier ones. Intermittent fasting has been shown to optimize autophagy, which may protect against mental decline and slow cellular aging.”

There are some studies to back up these claims. “One study on humans indicated that three cycles of a five-day fasting-mimicking diet per month were effective in reducing body weight, waist circumference and BMI, systolic blood pressure and IGF-1, a marker associated with aging,” Dilley explains.

These effects were found to be sustainable for up to three months after completing at least three monthly cycles, she adds. But this frequency can be onerous and expensive, and it may not be suitable for all. “You need to assess whether you could comply with a restrictive diet on an ongoing basis and whether the diet is financially feasible,” Dilley says.

Hunnes notes that because the fasting-mimicking period only lasts five days, “results will not be sustainable. For diet results to be sustainable, you need to be following a lifestyle diet or change for several months if not years. This is setting you up for yo-yo dieting and weight loss/regain.”

There could also be some potential downsides to following a fasting-mimicking diet, and it’s best to check with your doctor before embarking on one, whether you purchase a ProLon plan or attempt to do it yourself.

For example, dehydration is one area of concern because you’ll be limiting the amount of food you take in, which can be a source of fluid. It’s important to follow the recommended fluid intake and be sure you’re drinking enough water, Dilley says. She adds that “there’s also a risk for possible adverse effects on individuals taking medications that may be affected by food and fluid or specific nutrient intakes.”

Hunnes says that when you’re fasting or fasting mimicking, you’re depriving your body of calories, which could slow your metabolic rate and lead to you “feeling starved.” This starvation effect could then impact mental health. As such, it’s always best to check with your doctor or a registered dietitian before making any major changes to your diet, such as introducing fasting mimicking.

Who Should Use (or Avoid) a Fasting-Mimicking Diet?

“The diet is best suited for healthy individuals looking to achieve the potential benefits offered by the diet,” Dilley says.

That said, there are several types of people who should steer clear, including:

— Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. Women need to take in more calories, not fewer, when pregnant or breastfeeding because these activities gobble up a lot of energy.

— People with nutritional deficiencies or those who are underweight. Cutting out so much food can make existing nutritional deficits worse.

— People with a history of eating disorders. Restricting your food intake can be triggering for people who have or have had an eating disorder and could lead to unhealthy behaviors. A 2022 study conducted among adolescents and young adults in Canada noted that intermittent fasting was associated with disordered eating behaviors.

Dilley adds that people with a preexisting medical condition, such as hypertension, diabetes, liver disease or another chronic condition, should consult a physician prior to starting this or any other new diet.

Hunnes notes that it could be suitable for someone who has class 2 obesity, meaning they have a body mass index of 35 or greater, or those with class 3 obesity, meaning they have a body mass index of greater than 40, as a means of jump-starting weight loss.

“But generally speaking,” she adds, “it’s not recommended to go below the basal metabolic rate — your metabolic rate at rest — because that is the basic number of calories your body needs to function properly.”

Lastly, Dilley says that “all diets are only effective if they’re reasonable for you to follow and maintain. Some patients may benefit from a program that’s this structured and takes the guesswork out of planning their diet, while others may not be able to comply with the strict limitations of what’s allowed on the diet.”

The fasting-mimicking diet does allow for unrestricted eating during three weeks of the month, with just the single five-day fasting-mimicking period, which may be easier for some people to stick with. “However, the hefty price tag may be prohibitive for many to be able to stick with the diet long enough to show benefits,” Dilley says.

Hunnes agrees, “It seems to be another fad diet that most likely isn’t worth its high price tag.”

