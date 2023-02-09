Wex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Wex Inc. (WEX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $88.7…

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Wex Inc. (WEX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $88.7 million.

The South Portland, Maine-based company said it had net income of $2.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.44 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.21 per share.

The provider of fuel payment processing for fleet vehicles posted revenue of $618.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $575.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $201.4 million, or $4.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.35 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Wex expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.15 to $3.25.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $600 million to $610 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Wex expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.55 to $14.05 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.47 billion.

