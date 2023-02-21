Westlake Chemical Partners: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) on Tuesday reported net income of $16.8 million in…

Listen now to WTOP News

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) on Tuesday reported net income of $16.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share.

The ethylene producer posted revenue of $366.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $64.2 million, or $1.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.59 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WLKP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WLKP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.