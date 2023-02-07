Western Union: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Western Union Co. (WU) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $249.4 million. On…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Western Union Co. (WU) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $249.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 32 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The money transfer company posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $910.6 million, or $2.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.48 billion.

