West Pharmaceutical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — EXTON, Pa. (AP) — West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $103 million.

On a per-share basis, the Exton, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.36. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.77 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $708.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $655.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $585.9 million, or $7.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.89 billion.

West Pharmaceutical expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.25 to $7.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.94 billion to $2.96 billion.

