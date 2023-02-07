Weatherford: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Weatherford International Inc. (WFRD) on Tuesday reported profit of $72 million in its fourth…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Weatherford International Inc. (WFRD) on Tuesday reported profit of $72 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.12 per share.

The oilfield service company posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $26 million, or 36 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.33 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WFRD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WFRD

