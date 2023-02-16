Watsco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — Watsco Inc. (WSO.B) on Thursday reported profit of $137.7 million…

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — Watsco Inc. (WSO.B) on Thursday reported profit of $137.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coconut Grove, Florida-based company said it had profit of $3.55. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.35 per share.

The heating and cooling company posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $601.2 million, or $15.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.27 billion.

