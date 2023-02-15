Waste Connections: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $194.4 million.…

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $194.4 million.

The Ontario, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The solid waste services provider posted revenue of $1.87 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.85 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $835.7 million, or $3.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.21 billion.

Waste Connections expects full-year revenue of $8.05 billion.

