Walmart: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $6.28 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of $2.32. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.71 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The world’s largest retailer posted revenue of $164.05 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $159.66 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Walmart expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.25 to $1.30.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.90 to $6.05 per share.

