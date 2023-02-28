Vroom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Vroom, Inc. (VRM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $24.8 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Vroom, Inc. (VRM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $24.8 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 47 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 68 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $209.3 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $256.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $451.9 million, or $3.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.95 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.