Visteon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Visteon Corp. (VC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $34 million.

On a per-share basis, the Van Buren Township, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.18. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were $1.32 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $955 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $124 million, or $4.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.76 billion.

Visteon expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.95 billion to $4.15 billion.

