Vishay: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 14, 2023, 6:06 PM

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 76 cents per share.

The precision sensors and systems producer posted revenue of $96.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $36.1 million, or $2.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $362.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Vishay said it expects revenue in the range of $85 million to $95 million.

