Viper Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $21.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 28 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $203.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $182.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $151.7 million, or $2 per share. Revenue was reported as $866.5 million.

