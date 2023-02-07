Live Radio
Vertex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 7, 2023, 5:55 PM

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $818.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of $3.15. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were $3.76 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.53 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $2.3 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.29 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.32 billion, or $12.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.93 billion.

