VeriSign: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 9, 2023, 6:26 PM

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) on Thursday reported profit of $179.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.70 per share.

The internet infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $369.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $673.9 million, or $6.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.42 billion.

