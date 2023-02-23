Vapotherm: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EXETER, N.H. (AP) — EXETER, N.H. (AP) — Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.4 million in…

EXETER, N.H. (AP) — Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Exeter, New Hampshire-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $18.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $113.3 million, or $4.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $66.8 million.

Vapotherm expects full-year revenue in the range of $77 million to $79 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VAPO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VAPO

