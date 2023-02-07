V.F.: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — V.F. Corp. (VFC) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $507.9 million. The Denver-based…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — V.F. Corp. (VFC) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $507.9 million.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of $1.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.12 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland posted revenue of $3.53 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.49 billion.

V.F. expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.05 to $2.15 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VFC

