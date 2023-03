WASHINGTON (AP) — US consumer inflation slowed again to 6.4% over past 12 months, but price pressures re-emerged in January.

WASHINGTON (AP) — US consumer inflation slowed again to 6.4% over past 12 months, but price pressures re-emerged in January.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.